Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Available mid-July 2020! Beautiful 4 bedroom home with plenty of space! Split bedroom plan. 1st floor master to the right of the main living area, 2 bedrooms and bath to the left, just off the living room, 3 full baths total. Up the back stair case to bedroom 4 equipped with its own full bath and closet. A great rec room OR bedroom. Fenced back yard with decked area and pergola