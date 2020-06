Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Prime Location! Perfect town-home with easy access to both Hamburg and Downtown Lexington. This town-home features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. With an updated kitchen and open floor-plan, this rental offers ample amounts of room for living and entertaining. Featuring a one car garage, private side entry, 1st floor bedroom and back deck.Pet friendly following standard breed restrictions. Tenant pays E,W. Currently tenant occupied. No in person showings until 5/1.