This 3 bedroom, 1,5 bath home is located in the desirable Shandon Park subdivision. The property features hardwood and laminate floors, wood burning fireplace in the living room, and a kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space! The large fenced in backyard comes with two storage sheds and a covered patio perfect for entertaining. Pets to be approved by owner. Move in ready with 24/7 maintenance. Tenant pays E,W,G.