Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Dream location for students and young professionals. Reclaimed warehouse with some of the original features intact. High ceilings, skylights, maple hardwoods, whirlpool tub are just a few of the features that make this property so desirable. Entertainers dream with lots of open space, granite bar top, not one but two wine fridges, bar sink, and additional ice maker. Washer and dryer provided. One parking spot is provided with the unit. Available for June 1 Move in