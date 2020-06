Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

UK CAMPUS HOUSING! Spacious home with room for with room for 5 tenants with the upstairs loft and attached full bath and patio room. Lots of living space and a full unfinished basement. Convenient to EVERYTHING University of Kentucky related. Plenty of parking. All appliances included! 2 HVAC systems keep everyone cool.