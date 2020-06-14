Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:46 PM

18 Apartments for rent in Hopkinsville, KY with hardwood floors

1 of 3

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Eagle Crossing
3000 Calvin Drive, Hopkinsville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$679
840 sqft
If you’ve been searching for that perfect combination of a laid-back lifestyle, Eagle Crossing is the place you want to be.
1 of 6

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:59pm
2 Units Available
Park on Country Club
300 Hickory Ridge Cir, Hopkinsville, KY
1 Bedroom
$609
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$709
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’ve been searching for that perfect combination of a laid-back lifestyle, Park on Country Club is the place you want to be.
Results within 5 miles of Hopkinsville

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1013 Bush Ave
1013 Bush Avenue, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$925
1027 sqft
TENANT OCCUPIED, MUST HAVE A 24 HOURS BEFORE SHOWING.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
539 Fox Trot Dr
539 Fox Trot Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1035 sqft
Fantastic Home Featuring Spacious Trey Ceiling Living Room with Hardwood Flooring and Galley Style Kitchen with Black Appliances and Adjacent Dining Area. The Master Bedroom Suite Showcases a Full Bathroom and Ample Sized Closet.
Results within 10 miles of Hopkinsville
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
2 Units Available
Lexington Village
200 Lexington Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$840
1050 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
611 Lafayette Court
611 Lafayette Court, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
611 Lafayette Court Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 1 bath in Clarksville - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath is located in Clarksville,TN.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
607 Lafayette Court
607 Lafayette Court, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
607 Lafayette Court Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom in Clarksville - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath is located in Clarksville,TN.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1525 Mammy Lane
1525 Mammy Lane, Clarksville, TN
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2245 sqft
1525 Mammy Lane Available 07/23/20 Breathtaking Brick Split Level in Plantation Estates - Walk into this home and find a large living room complete with gorgeous dark hardwood flooring, fireplace, and vaulted ceilings.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
539 Appleton Dr.
539 Appleton Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1054 sqft
539 Appleton Dr.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1321 Garrettsburg Rd
1321 Garrettsburg Road, Montgomery County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
3297 sqft
1321 Garrettsburg Rd Available 06/29/20 Fantastic 2 story log home for rent on 10 acres of land with convenient commute to Post! - This amazing 2 story cape cod log home rests on 10 acres of beautiful land! This hidden gem features hardwood

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3841 Aly Sheba Dr
3841 Aly Sheba Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
3bd, 2ba ranch with huge bonus room, no backyard neighbors, hardwood floors, carpet only in bonus room, fireplace, 2 car garage and large deck. Minutes to I24 for easy commute to Nashville and 15 minutes to Fort Campbell.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1305 Marcy Ct
1305 Marcy Court, Clarksville, TN
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
2125 sqft
Text John at 520-390-0981 to request an application. Please apply prior to requesting a showing. Large Open Floor Plan! Hardwood floors and large deck, perfect for entertaining! Spacious and naturally well-lit! 5 bedroom, 3.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1601 Wonderboy Ct
1601 Wonderboy Ct, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
3047 sqft
**Welcome Home** 4BR, 3.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3414 MELROSE DR
3414 Melrose Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1282 sqft
Conveniently located, 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Hardwood floors throughout home with tile in kitchen & bathrooms. Nice kitchen with granite countertops.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1407 Jenny Ln
1407 Jenny Lane, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1550 sqft
Beautiful ranch style home with cathedral ceilings in great room, dark wood floors, fireplace and an open floor plan into large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a laundry room. Fenced backyard. Pets allowed with owner approval.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3361 Franklin Meadows Way
3361 Franklin Meadows Way, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2081 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. Beautiful open living room with hardwood floors and stacked stone fireplace. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and tile flooring. Large level yard with privacy fence!

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1349 Allmon Dr
1349 Allmon Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2021 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom, three full bath with bonus room featuring hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, eat in kitchen w/ pantry, HUGE master with WIC and full bath, 3rd bath in bonus room, covered patio, fenced yard,

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Ringgold
1 Unit Available
1996 Timberline Way
1996 Timberline Way, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1293 sqft
Beautiful ranch with hardwood floors, fire place, huge dining area, completely redone eat in kitchen with granite counters, custom back splash, and gas range, master with full bath and walk in closet, covered deck, fenced yard, pet friendly!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hopkinsville, KY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hopkinsville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

