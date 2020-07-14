All apartments in Hopkinsville
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM

Park on Country Club

300 Hickory Ridge Cir · (270) 355-7665
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 Hickory Ridge Cir, Hopkinsville, KY 42240

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 400-03 · Avail. now

$709

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park on Country Club.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
playground
If you’ve been searching for that perfect combination of a laid-back lifestyle, Park on Country Club is the place you want to be. Ideally located on Country Club Lane in Hopkinsville, Park on Country Club is just minutes from great restaurants and entertainment, downtown, and Ft. Campbell.

Park on Country Club offers three unique floor plans with something to fit everyone’s needs. Each apartment home has lots of space, large closets, and bath-shower combinations. Every ultra convenient kitchen has built-in cabinets, and an appliance package. Our playground, spacious lawns, luxurious swimming pool, basketball court, and ample parking will help make Park on Country Club the perfect home for you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, and 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per application
Deposit: $99.00 to a full month's rent.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15-$20
restrictions: Breed restrictions (pitts, chows, rotts, dobermans)
Dogs
deposit: $250
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed restrictions (pitt, chow, rotts, dobermans)
Cats
deposit: $250
rent: $15
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park on Country Club have any available units?
Park on Country Club has a unit available for $709 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Park on Country Club have?
Some of Park on Country Club's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park on Country Club currently offering any rent specials?
Park on Country Club is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park on Country Club pet-friendly?
Yes, Park on Country Club is pet friendly.
Does Park on Country Club offer parking?
Yes, Park on Country Club offers parking.
Does Park on Country Club have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park on Country Club does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park on Country Club have a pool?
Yes, Park on Country Club has a pool.
Does Park on Country Club have accessible units?
No, Park on Country Club does not have accessible units.
Does Park on Country Club have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park on Country Club has units with dishwashers.
Does Park on Country Club have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Park on Country Club has units with air conditioning.
