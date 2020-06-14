Apartment List
110 Apartments for rent in Goodlettsville, TN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Goodlettsville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 02:30pm
Clark Place
9 Units Available
Summerfield Place
452 Moss Trl, Goodlettsville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,120
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1240 sqft
Summerfield Place, located in a quiet residential neighborhood in Goodlettsville, offers large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
307 Alta Loma Rd
307 Alta Loma Road, Goodlettsville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1602 sqft
Updated Ranch 3 bed/ 2 Bath - Property Id: 292473 No tours available until after filling out an application and prequalifying. Please read this entire description before contacting us. See contact info at End of this description.

1 of 30

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
Echo Meadows
1 Unit Available
156 Cobblestone Place Dr
156 Cobblestone Place Drive, Goodlettsville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1312 sqft
Beautiful townhome 1 unit away from corner. Previously owner occupied. Immaculately cared for. Backs up to open green space on rear and side of building.
Results within 5 miles of Goodlettsville
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Heron Walk
4 Units Available
Madison Flats
135 Brinkhaven Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
$850
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments close to East Nashville, downtown and Rivergate Mall. Units have stainless steel appliances, dishwashers and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community has a swimming pool and laundry.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
$
24 Units Available
1070 Main
1070 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$905
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1212 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Heritage Square
13 Units Available
Hickory Chase Apartment Homes
600 Heritage Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$902
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1341 sqft
Located just a few minutes from I-65 and Downtown Nashville. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, spacious layouts, and washers and dryers in some units. On-site pool, clubhouse with WiFi, and an off-leash dog park provided.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
34 Units Available
The Point at Waterford Crossing
100 Spade Leaf Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,065
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes have plank hardwood-style flooring, walk-in closets and full-size w/d. Swimming pools, fitness center and dog park in community. Close to the Grand Ole Opry, schools and shopping.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Madison Park Condos
19 Units Available
Dupont Avenue
601 N Dupont Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$849
650 sqft
Great location near eateries, schools, parks and entertainment. One-bedroom apartments with dishwasher, plush carpeting and A/C. Community has play area, laundry facility, picnic areas and sport courts.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:26pm
Madison Park
2 Units Available
Orchard Park Apartment Homes
203 Sealey Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$814
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$954
900 sqft
Orchard Park is located in Madison, Tennessee, a beautiful community on the northeast side of Nashville.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
2 Units Available
The Grande at Indian Lake
900 Tiffany Ln, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1580 sqft
In the heart of Henderson, newly renovated one- to three-bedroom units with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplaces with a resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, clubhouse, coffee bar, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 2 at 09:18pm
11 Units Available
Williamsburg
1 Williamsburg Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1000 sqft
We offer a 30 Day Satisfaction Guarantee!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
Woodlawn Estates
22 Units Available
Amalie Meadows
300 Kate St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$734
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
1025 sqft
Come home to Amalie Meadows in Madison, Tennessee where we pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community for our residents.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:10pm
Heron Walk
1 Unit Available
Cedar Place
98 Randy Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
690 sqft
If you're new to Nashville or you've lived here all of your life but living downtown is too expensive, come see us! Located just off of Old Hickory Blvd near Gallatin Rd.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Inglewood
1 Unit Available
4105 Brush Hill Rd
4105 Brush Hill Road, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1900 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Brush Hill Beauty - Property Id: 288247 Beautiful family home on an amazing lot in Inglewood. Lots of original charm with modern upgrades and a recent addition. Sprawling lot with beautiful trees.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
River Trace
1 Unit Available
3229 Cain Harbor Dr.
3229 Cain Harbor Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2076 sqft
3229 Cain Harbor Dr. Available 07/01/20 UPDATED 3 BEDROOM PENNINGTON BEND HOME - This recently updated home offers over 2,000 square feet of living space that includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, bonus room and a 2 car attached garage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Heron Walk
1 Unit Available
260 Madison Blvd
260 Madison Boulevard, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1248 sqft
4 bed / 2 bath home - This beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Heron Walk! This home features hardwood flooring throughout the main living areas and bedrooms.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Inglewood
1 Unit Available
1128 Ardee Avenue
1128 Ardee Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
1128 Ardee Avenue Available 08/01/20 3 Bed/1 Bath Home in Inglewood, Hardwood Floors, Fenced Back Yard, Pet Friendly - Fantastic location! This recently renovated cottage is just steps from Sip Cafe and less than a mile from Riverside Village.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Heron Walk
1 Unit Available
215 Robinwood Ave
215 Robinwood Avenue, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1492 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Don't miss out on this house! So spacious, newly remodeled, hardwood flooring, new granite countertops and SS appliances! 4 bedrooms with an additional flex room that could be used as a bedroom or office! Very spacious detached 2 car garage, rare

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Northern Inglewood
1 Unit Available
4614 Grinstead Place
4614 Grinstead Place, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1058 sqft
Super cute bungalow in awesome location!! Bike to Riverside Village. Walk to Home Depot. Seconds to Ellington and Briley. Hardwood floors. Updated bathroom. Separate dining area and den. Amazing private yard with mature trees and herb garden!!

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
2145 Baker Rd
2145 Baker Road, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1805 sqft
170 year old Historical home with updated plumbing,wiring,new windows & roof available for rent. Original wood floors throughout greets you and your guests upon arrival to 2145 Baker Rd.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
209 Campus Dr.
209 Campus Drive, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,250
783 sqft
Great private office/retail space, conveniently located. Added a bedroom and full bath, Granite countertops, wood floors, parking spaces. Upcoming revitalizing area in Hendersonville. Close to shops and other commercial offices.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
123 Cline Ave
123 Cline Avenue, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom home with carport. Hardwood floors, stove, refrigerator, central heat & air. Close to shopping, Will be ready for showing May 15, 2020
Results within 10 miles of Goodlettsville
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Germantown
101 Units Available
Broadstone Stockyards
222 Stockyard St., Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,555
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,674
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1335 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
19 Units Available
Cantare at Indian Lake Village
120 Cinema Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,054
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1433 sqft
Luxurious living in Hendersonville, near Tennessee State Route 386. Charming units boast 9-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and private balconies or patio. Clubhouse, coffee bar and courtyard all located on site.
City Guide for Goodlettsville, TN

Good, let’s move to Goodlettsville (/rimshot)! Punny name aside, your new Tennessee home has a lot offer its residents. Let’s check out the goods in Goodlettsville and find some great apartments for rent.

Goodlettsville is located in the northern central portion of the state, a little less than 15 miles from Nashville. Part suburb, part small town and part bedroom community, Goodlettsville has got a lot of character and a great reputation.

This Tennessee city is also the premier shopping destination for the area. The RiverGate Mall, located just south of the city center on the way to Nashville, has great shopping, dining and entertainment options that attract visitors from communities throughout the greater Nashville area. Goodlettsville’s downtown also has its own offerings of local shops and restaurants for the more urbane Goodlettsville resident.

More great news! For a city with a high-income bracket within close proximity to Nashville, Goodlettsville has a surprisingly low cost of living and tons of cheap apartments. Many of these apartments are also in great new developments that have an upscale vibe and fantastic amenities to boot.

The main divide between Goodlettsville neighborhoods is based on county. The city straddles the county line with the southwestern portion of town falling into Davidson County and the rest falling into Sumner County. New residents with children tend to prefer settling in the Sumner County area as the school system there has a better reputation. However, both counties offer great apartment rentals in safe, desirable areas.

Just east of the city center you’ll find several great rental communities located along Moss Right Park. These brand spanking new complexes offer everything from studio apartments to three bedrooms in apartments, townhomes and condominiums. If you’re looking for furnished apartments for rent or short-term leases, you can frequently find them here. Additionally, many of these rental communities offer great amenities, including gyms, pools, clubhouses and basketball and tennis courts. Two bedrooms in this area generally range from $900 to $1050.

To the west of the city center you’ll also find a great mix of rentals in apartments and rental homes. Real estate here tends to be a bit older and a little less luxurious, making up for age with tons of great character. But, because of older construction and less amenities, apartment rentals here tend to be considerably cheaper than areas to the east with two bedrooms generally ranging from $700 to $900.

Good news for animal lovers! Goodlettsville’s rental market is generally very cat and dog friendly. Regardless of where you choose to settle, or in what type of rental, you can generally find pet-friendly places without too much hassle.

So welcome to Goodlettsville! Enjoy all that this low-cost, upscale Tennessee town has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Goodlettsville, TN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Goodlettsville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

