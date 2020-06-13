Apartment List
58 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hopkinsville, KY

Finding an apartment in Hopkinsville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing yo...
Eagle Crossing
3000 Calvin Drive, Hopkinsville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$679
840 sqft
If you’ve been searching for that perfect combination of a laid-back lifestyle, Eagle Crossing is the place you want to be.
Park on Country Club
300 Hickory Ridge Cir, Hopkinsville, KY
1 Bedroom
$609
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$709
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’ve been searching for that perfect combination of a laid-back lifestyle, Park on Country Club is the place you want to be.
Eagles Crest at Durrett
3371 Durrett Dr, Clarksville, TN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
925 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.

404 Thompsonville Lane #7
404 Thompsonville Ln, Oak Grove, KY
1 Bedroom
$600
600 sqft
(AVAILABLE 6/12/2020) Check out this updated and renovated 1 bed, 1 bath apartment with combination living and dining space, nook style kitchen with stove and refrigerator, large bathroom with shower/tub combination, and a large bedroom with closet

109 Gail St
109 Gail Street, Oak Grove, KY
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
2 bedroom home located minutes to Post. Kitchen includes stove, microwave, & refrigerator. Walk-in closets in both bedrooms. Fenced back yard. PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNER APPROVAL AND ADDITIONAL $50 PER MONTH RENT.

2307 Pendleton Dr
2307 Pendleton Drive, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
2416 sqft
4 br, 2 1/2 ba, range, refrig, dishwasher, separate dining room, bonus room, w/d conn, mature pet allowed w/ pet fee of $200 per pet, 2,416 sq.ft

101 Bowers Court
101 Bowers Court, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1072 sqft
101 Bowers Court Available 05/15/20 101 Bowers Ct - Three bedroom, two bathroom one level home located close to post and right off of I-24. Large two car garage, chain link fenced back yard, vinyl/laminate flooring throughout.

1116 Keith Avenue
1116 Keith Avenue, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$920
1120 sqft
1116 Keith Avenue Available 10/21/19 Beautiful Ranch Home Close to Post! - Step into this adorable ranch home super close to Fort Campbell! This beauty boasts a large living room with plenty of natural lighting, open eat-in kitchen with tons of
Eagles Crest at Wallace
171 Wallace Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$633
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$787
855 sqft
Welcome Eagles Crest at Wallace is a beautiful apartment community in Clarksville, Tennessee, that you can truly call home. We try to do things a little different here.
Lexington Village
200 Lexington Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$840
1050 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Eagles Crest at Jack Miller
131 Jack Miller Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$685
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1182 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
The Residences at 1671 Campbell
1671 Fort Campbell Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$776
860 sqft
Welcome home to The Residences at 1671 Campbell, located in Clarksville, TN.

1422 Bruceton Dr
1422 Bruceton Drive, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2059 sqft
Lovely Remodeled Home Close to I-24 & Ft Campbell! - This home has been beautifully updated by the new owners. The kitchen has been remodeled with upgrades all the way around. Enjoy the beautiful backyard & this one of a kind home. Pets negotiable.

1525 Mammy Lane
1525 Mammy Lane, Clarksville, TN
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2245 sqft
1525 Mammy Lane Available 07/23/20 Breathtaking Brick Split Level in Plantation Estates - Walk into this home and find a large living room complete with gorgeous dark hardwood flooring, fireplace, and vaulted ceilings.

1360 Francesca Drive
1360 Francesca Drive, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2630 sqft
1360 Francesca Drive Available 07/22/20 Don't Wait! This One Won't Last Long.

1027 Garner Hills Dr
1027 Garner Hills Dr, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1880 sqft
1027 Garner Hills Dr Available 07/03/20 Gorgeous 3/2 Rental With a Bonus Room! - Beautiful 3/2 rental with a bonus room! You don't want to pass up this gem! Stainless steal appliances, walk in closet, fire place, privacy fenced back yard! What a

1805 Pinto
1805 Pinto Court, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1376 sqft
1805 Pinto Available 07/21/20 Relaxing Oasis Close to Fort Campbell Post and Shopping - Step into this adorable two-story brick home in a cozy cul-de-sac setting.

3496 Sandpiper Drive
3496 Sandpiper Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1900 sqft
3496 Sandpiper Drive Available 07/22/20 Stunning Home Close to Governor's Square! - Beautiful three bedroom featuring an expansive carpeted living room and fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen leading out onto a back deck with a gorgeous view.

157 Whitehall Drive
157 Whitehall Drive, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2287 sqft
Large Home on Creek and Close to Ft Campbell! - Large and Beautiful features 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathroom, finished basement 2 car garage, and large landscaped back yard with personal access to the creek. It is close to schools and Fort Campbell.

543 Brentwood Cir
543 Brentwood Circle, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,225
2071 sqft
For additional information on this property and other available off-post homes visit www.ArmyRentals.net. Superb cape cod w/3 full baths.Two bdrms down & master has its own full bath and large walk in closet. Two large bedrooms upstairs.

100 A Thermal CT
100 Thermal Ct, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$725
1035 sqft
- (RLNE5772003)

222 Millstone Cir
222 Millstone Circle, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1420 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath right off 101st! Beautiful open living room with vaulted ceilings and a skylight! Bright open kitchen with stainless steal appliances! Large privacy fenced in back yard and a deck perfect for entertaining family and

976 Garfield Way
976 Garfield Way, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1446 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2.

3136 Brook Hill Dr
3136 Brook Hill Drive, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1696 sqft
LAWN CARE & TRASH INCL! Renovated home in WEST CREEK SCHOOLS!! STUNNING VIEW of creek from BOTH DECKS! Huge BONUS ROOM w/ HALF BATHROOM and CLOSET!! Pest control included. Pet friendly, 2 pet max. $100 non-ref pet deposit, $25 pet rent/pet/mn.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Hopkinsville, KY

Finding an apartment in Hopkinsville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

