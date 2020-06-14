Apartment List
92 Apartments for rent in Hendersonville, TN with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
19 Units Available
Cantare at Indian Lake Village
120 Cinema Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,054
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1433 sqft
Luxurious living in Hendersonville, near Tennessee State Route 386. Charming units boast 9-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and private balconies or patio. Clubhouse, coffee bar and courtyard all located on site.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
$
24 Units Available
1070 Main
1070 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$905
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1212 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
14 Units Available
The Hamilton
100 Windsor Park Ln, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$905
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
913 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with spacious walk-in closets, wood burning fireplaces, and private patios. Residents have access to online portal for making payments and maintenance requests. Close to Old Hickory Lane.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
34 Units Available
The Point at Waterford Crossing
100 Spade Leaf Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,065
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes have plank hardwood-style flooring, walk-in closets and full-size w/d. Swimming pools, fitness center and dog park in community. Close to the Grand Ole Opry, schools and shopping.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:59pm
$
1 Unit Available
Marina Pointe
1 Carrington Rd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,079
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between the Cumberland River and the Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club, Marina Pointe offers apartments and townhomes in an ideal location.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
2 Units Available
The Grande at Indian Lake
900 Tiffany Ln, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1580 sqft
In the heart of Henderson, newly renovated one- to three-bedroom units with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplaces with a resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, clubhouse, coffee bar, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 02:40pm
3 Units Available
Ventana at the Lake
121 Hazelwood Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$929
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern community offers resort-style amenities, including a large pool and courtyard. Private balconies, hardwood-style flooring and gourmet kitchens are provided. Fantastic views of the lake and near I-65.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 2 at 09:18pm
11 Units Available
Williamsburg
1 Williamsburg Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1000 sqft
We offer a 30 Day Satisfaction Guarantee!

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
198 Cobbler Circle
198 Cobbeler Circle, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,698
1620 sqft
198 Cobbler Circle Available 07/22/20 Beautiful Attached Home - Gorgeous 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom attached home features hardwood floors, granite counters, and a fenced in backyard with deck. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4526919)

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
128 Devonshire Trl
128 Devonshire Trail, Hendersonville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2250 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with hardwood floors on the main level, vaulted ceilings, eat-in kitchen, master suite on the main level, bonus room, fenced in back yard, covered back porch & gazebo, 2 car garage.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
384 Cornelious
384 Cornelius Way, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1897 sqft
This is the trendy place where everyone wants to live. Beautiful open floor plan with elegant marble tops and wooden floors. Three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Plenty spaces to walk to.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
209 Campus Dr.
209 Campus Drive, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,250
783 sqft
Great private office/retail space, conveniently located. Added a bedroom and full bath, Granite countertops, wood floors, parking spaces. Upcoming revitalizing area in Hendersonville. Close to shops and other commercial offices.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
123 Cline Ave
123 Cline Avenue, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom home with carport. Hardwood floors, stove, refrigerator, central heat & air. Close to shopping, Will be ready for showing May 15, 2020

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
89 Cages Rd - B
89 Cages Rd, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2040 sqft
Like new, two story Townhouse with lake view. Open floor plan and loaded with amenities.
Results within 1 mile of Hendersonville
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
27 Units Available
Revere at Hidden Creek
2067 Springdale Lane, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1477 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-386 with easy access to all of greater Nashville. Pet-friendly community with resident clubhouse, fitness center and playground. Electronic rent payment available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
28 Units Available
Foxland Crossing
1391 Foxland Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,054
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1349 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Near Station Camp Creek and steps from Foxland Harbor Golf Club. Amenities include a game room, a pool and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
20 Units Available
Vintage Foxland
120 Vintage Foxland Harbor Drive, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1428 sqft
We all have one, that perfect spot, the place we go to melt away the worries of the day. It might be the shores of Old Hickory, a walk on the greenway, or going home to your relax in your favorite chair with your favorite vintage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
206 22nd St
206 22nd Street, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Available 07/01/20 206 22nd Street - Property Id: 207388 Cute historic cottage setting! 3 bedroom, 1 bath, large backyard Cute home in the heart of Old Hickory with easy access to shopping and interstate. Cozy back porch area with fenced yard.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
Old Hickory Village
1 Unit Available
1701 Turner Street
1701 Turner Street, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2200 sqft
Check out this super spacious, completely renovated 4BR/3BA home in Old Hickory! Just minutes to the lake, and in walking distance to a Marina.
Results within 5 miles of Hendersonville
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Heron Walk
4 Units Available
Madison Flats
135 Brinkhaven Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
$850
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments close to East Nashville, downtown and Rivergate Mall. Units have stainless steel appliances, dishwashers and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community has a swimming pool and laundry.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Heritage Square
13 Units Available
Hickory Chase Apartment Homes
600 Heritage Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$902
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1341 sqft
Located just a few minutes from I-65 and Downtown Nashville. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, spacious layouts, and washers and dryers in some units. On-site pool, clubhouse with WiFi, and an off-leash dog park provided.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Madison Park Condos
19 Units Available
Dupont Avenue
601 N Dupont Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$849
650 sqft
Great location near eateries, schools, parks and entertainment. One-bedroom apartments with dishwasher, plush carpeting and A/C. Community has play area, laundry facility, picnic areas and sport courts.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 02:30pm
Clark Place
9 Units Available
Summerfield Place
452 Moss Trl, Goodlettsville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,120
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1240 sqft
Summerfield Place, located in a quiet residential neighborhood in Goodlettsville, offers large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:26pm
Madison Park
2 Units Available
Orchard Park Apartment Homes
203 Sealey Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$814
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$954
900 sqft
Orchard Park is located in Madison, Tennessee, a beautiful community on the northeast side of Nashville.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hendersonville, TN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hendersonville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

