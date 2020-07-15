/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:16 PM
80 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hopkinsville, KY
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
3416 Peppermint Drive
3416 Peppermint Drive, Hopkinsville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$975
2000 sqft
Hopkinsville 3 bedroom! - Large bonus room downstairs opens up to big back yard! (RLNE3496085)
Results within 5 miles of Hopkinsville
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1013 Bush Ave
1013 Bush Avenue, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$925
1027 sqft
NO CARPET! THIS GREAT RANCH HOME HAS EASY TO MAINTAIN WOOD FLOORS, ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES; SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN, OPEN LIVING-DINING ROOM, MASTER SUITE WITH FULL BATH & WALK-IN CLOSET, A LEVEL LOT, FENCED BACK YARD, CONCRETE DRIVE & WELCOMING
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
101 Grant Ave
101 Grant Avenue, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$895
930 sqft
3 bed/1.5 bath - only minutes to Ft. Campbell or I-24 in a quiet neighborhood. Concrete driveway. Open floor plan with a lovely eat-in kitchen.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
137 Bob White Trail
137 Bob White Trl, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1215 sqft
Like new! 3 bedroom, 2 full bth, Garden tub, separate shower, double vanities, Privacy fenced backyard.Double car attached garage. Great neighborhood near Ft. Campbell.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
617 Fennec Way
617 Fennec Way, Clarksville, TN
Beautiful 4 Bedroom.with 3 Full Baths. Hardwood floors, stone fireplace in living room. Kitchen has all stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Large deck with a nice fenced in back yard. Available for move-in August 1st.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2200 Pendleton Drive
2200 Pendleton Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$915
1364 sqft
PETS: Mgmt Approval - Kitchen/Dining Area vinyl to be replaced
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
958 Van Buren Avenue
958 Van Buren Avenue, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
980 sqft
958 Van Buren Avenue Available 09/22/20 Amazing Ranch Home Located minutes from Fort Campbell.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
115 Grant Ave.
115 Grant Avenue, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$850
1008 sqft
115 Grant Ave. Available 08/01/20 - Super cute 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath close to post. New roof and HVAC to be installed July 2020 Pets considered with owner approval. Pits, Rotties and other like breeds welcome. Proof of renters insurance required.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
253 New Gritton Ave
253 New Gritton Avenue, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$975
1120 sqft
NEW LAMINATE HARDWOOD FLOORING/ CARPET/ FRESH PAINT/ MODERN APPLIANCES/NEW 8 FT GARAGE DOOR FOR LARGE VEHICLES/ TREY CEILING IN LIVING/ BAY WINDOW IN MASTER/WIC/ NO BACK YARD NEIGHBORS
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
411 Eddy Street
411 Eddy Street, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$950
928 sqft
411 Eddy Street- (AVAILABLE NOW) Check out this cute 3 bed, 1 bath ranch style home located in a convenient to Fort Campbell, KY subdivision.
1 of 13
Last updated April 10 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
1006 Bush Ave
1006 Bush Avenue, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$895
1008 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 full bath home comes with a nice fenced in yard. Spacious living-room and master bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet. Updated counter tops and tubs.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
101 Bowers Court
101 Bowers Court, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1072 sqft
101 Bowers Court Available 05/15/20 101 Bowers Ct - Three bedroom, two bathroom one level home located close to post and right off of I-24. Large two car garage, chain link fenced back yard, vinyl/laminate flooring throughout.
1 of 19
Last updated September 26 at 11:58 AM
1 Unit Available
1116 Keith Avenue
1116 Keith Avenue, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$920
1120 sqft
1116 Keith Avenue Available 10/21/19 Beautiful Ranch Home Close to Post! - Step into this adorable ranch home super close to Fort Campbell! This beauty boasts a large living room with plenty of natural lighting, open eat-in kitchen with tons of
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
575 Oakmont Dr
575 Oakmont Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1088 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Vinyl flooring in kitchen. Living room has laminate hardwood floors and cathedral ceiling! Great size master with walk-in closet. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Backyard has privacy fence and shed.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1012 Cooper Drive
1012 Cooper Drive, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1179 sqft
1012 Cooper Drive- (AVAILABLE 7/16/2020) Great ranch style home located convenient to post, I-24, shopping and entertainment.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
930 Hugh Hunter Rd
930 Hugh Hunter Road, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$995
1170 sqft
Check out this 3 BR, 2 BA 1 car garage house for rent close to base and I-24. NEW PAINT! The yard is big with one section fenced in & the other side open. It comes with a swing set perfect for family functions & cookouts.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
126 Gail Street
126 Gail Street, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
126 Gail Street Available 08/22/20 Enchanting Ranch Home; - Walk into your Spacious Living Area Showcasing Impeccable Engineered Wood Flooring flowing through to the Hallway and Dining Space.
Results within 10 miles of Hopkinsville
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
10 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Jack Miller
131 Jack Miller Blvd, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1182 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1556 Cedar Springs Cir.
1556 Cedar Springs Circle, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1714 sqft
1556 Cedar Springs Cir. Available 08/05/20 1556 Cedar Springs - Available 8/3/2020!*Pets Negotiable*Well-Maintained Ranch Style Home w/Oversized, Fenced-In Yard.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
160 Waterwheel Circle
160 Waterwheel Cir, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1246 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5896574)
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
539 Appleton Dr.
539 Appleton Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1054 sqft
Minutes From Gate 10 - Located Minutes from Gate 10; This Quaint Ranch Home is Like New! Beautiful Laminate Wood Flooring throughout Common Areas; Completely remodeled Kitchen with Bright White Cabinets, Beautiful Speckled Counters and Brand New
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1805 Pinto
1805 Pinto Court, Clarksville, TN
1805 Pinto Available 07/21/20 Relaxing Oasis Close to Fort Campbell Post and Shopping - Step into this adorable two-story brick home in a cozy cul-de-sac setting.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
417 Sandburg Dr
417 Sandburg Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1158 sqft
417 Sandburg Dr Available 08/15/20 Charming Ranch Home Near Ft Campbell - Charming Ranch on nice size lot near Fort Campbell! Great size rooms throughout! Wood burning fireplace in Living Room. Newer carpet throughout (2016).
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
3496 Sandpiper Drive
3496 Sandpiper Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1900 sqft
3496 Sandpiper Drive Available 08/22/20 Stunning Home Close to Governor's Square! - Beautiful three bedroom featuring an expansive carpeted living room and fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen leading out onto a back deck with a gorgeous view.