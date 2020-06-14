31 Apartments for rent in Ashland City, TN with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ashland City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
21 Units Available
Ashland Farms
351 Bighorn Street, Ashland City, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1271 sqft
Welcome to Ashland Farms, a brand new luxury apartment community nestled in the hills of beautiful Ashland City, Tennessee. With one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans, we are sure to have a layout to suit your needs.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
400 Warioto Way 508
400 Warioto Way, Ashland City, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1773 sqft
Spacious Condo With Cumberland River/Marina Views - Property Id: 297346 This unit, a breezy 25-mile commute to Nashville, offers a beautiful view of the Cumberland River and marina from a spacious balcony and large windows.
Results within 5 miles of Ashland City
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
3 Units Available
Vantage Pointe
1164 Vantage Pointe, Cheatham County, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,010
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Your lifestyle is fast paced and you need a home to reflect and cater to your needs. We can provide an atmosphere that allows you to live life to the fullest. Our homes are built for entertaining, or a quiet refuge. Vantage Pointe Homes...

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bells Bend
1 Unit Available
4577 Old Hickory Blvd. 328
4577 Old Hickory Boulevard, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,800
687 sqft
Unit 328 Available 08/01/20 Werthan Lofts #328 - Property Id: 289110 Gorgeous 1 bedroom 1bath loft in Germantown with exposed brick walls, beams, & hardwood floors.
Results within 10 miles of Ashland City
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
West Meade
51 Units Available
Grande View
7100 Sonya Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,124
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1428 sqft
With easy access to Vanderbilt University and I-40 these diverse units can come with jetted tubs, fireplace, and vaulted ceilings. On-site amenities include two pools, spa, tanning beds, and athletic facility. Guest suites on site.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Cross Timbers
13 Units Available
865 Bellevue
865 Bellevue Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,111
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly and smoke-free one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community features garage, pool and dog park. Easy access to I-40, public transit and Memphis-Bristol Highway.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Poplar Creek Estates
7 Units Available
Post Ridge
595 Hicks Rd, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1412 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,511
1694 sqft
This community features a coffee bar, pool and playground. It's pet-friendly, and apartments have in-unit laundry and additional storage. Bellevue Place and other shopping is nearby on Highway 70 South.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:39pm
Westfield Condos
14 Units Available
The Sawyer at One Bellevue Place
8075 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,491
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Serene community located near shops, restaurants and nightlife in downtown Nashville. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, glass-enclosed showers and subway tile backsplash in the kitchen. Community has a resort-style pool, outdoor kitchen and yoga lawn.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Belle Valley Apartments
9 Units Available
Landmark at Lyncrest Reserve Apartment Homes
100 Belle Valley Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$992
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,448
1492 sqft
Apartments in rustic and relaxing neighborhood. Community amenities include pool, gym, tennis court, dog park and on-site laundry. Units feature fireplace, dishwasher, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
27 Units Available
The Lexington
510 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,207
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1320 sqft
Apartments located close I-40, and feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Luxury community amenities include tennis court, pool table, media room, gym and security system. Pets welcome with an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
Whitebridge
12 Units Available
Views at Hillwood II
6430 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of West Nashville. Community features include swimming pool, Wi-Fi lounge, 24-hour fitness center and pavilion. Units have granite counters, stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry and large closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
9 Units Available
Summit at Nashville West
7201 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,420
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1312 sqft
Near I-40 and the new Nashville West retail center. Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, fireplaces, patios/balconies and walk-in closets. Optional detached garage with fee. Pool, gym and game room. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
Whites Bend
33 Units Available
The Views on the Cumberland
6700 Cabot Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$959
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1375 sqft
Beautiful apartments have stainless steel sinks, hardwood-style flooring, granite-style counters and oversized closets. The on-site gym includes free weights. Easy access to I-40 West for a quick commute.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Hillwood
6 Units Available
The Avenue Nashville West - Kanaday
6680 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
957 sqft
Condominium living at The Avenue Nashville West is definitely not like typical condo living.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:39pm
Whites Bend
30 Units Available
Views on the Cumberland II
7388 Cabot Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,089
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1300 sqft
Luxury gated apartments overlooking the Cumberland River. Minutes from the I-40, with easy access to downtown Nashville and the shops at Nashville West. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
24 Units Available
Cortland Bellevue
645 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,414
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,052
1362 sqft
A stunning community, minutes from I-40. On-site amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, a saltwater pool and a grill area. Trash valet service provided. Apartments feature granite countertops. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
$
Urbandale Nations
2 Units Available
Croley Court Apartments
120 Croley Ct, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Croley Court Apartments in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated January 30 at 04:20pm
$
Whites Bend
98 Units Available
Bells Bluff
7600 Cabot Drive, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,545
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1152 sqft
Bells Bluff Apartments in West Nashville features astounding waterfront views of the Cumberland River and Bells Bend Conservation Corridor.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 5 at 02:22pm
Charlotte Pike
6 Units Available
Park West at Hillwood
6319 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1150 sqft
Close to the best shopping and dining in Nashville, this complex offers one- and two-bedroom units featuring faux hardwood floors, kitchens with ample fixtures, large patios or balconies, and lots of storage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Harpeth Path
1 Unit Available
893 Stirrup Dr.
893 Stirrup Drive, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
4571 sqft
Spectacular home with views! - This large renovated home on a hillside has spectacular views and balconies on all 3 levels. Located near the end of a dead end street, with lots of privacy, no houses across street.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northwest Nashville
1 Unit Available
4325 Ashland City Hwy, #12
4325 Ashland City Highway, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1484 sqft
Beautiful Classic Craftsman Style 2-Story Townhome Built in 2018 - Available Now! - This home is professionally managed by The Verdei Group. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing features through Rently.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Urbandale Nations
1 Unit Available
1016 Treaty Oaks Dr
1016 Treaty Oaks Dr, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1404 sqft
Imagine living in one of Nashville's hottest, most sought after neighborhoods and being able to walk to great restaurants, pubs and coffee shops! Minutes from Frothy Monkey, 51 N Taproom, Nicky's Coal Fired Pizza, local boutiques and parks!

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
4522 Hannah Ford Road
4522 Hannah Ford Rd, Pegram, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1170 sqft
Owner/Agent - Quaint new construction home on .73 acre in private setting on a hill with peaceful, beautiful views - Hardwood flooring (no carpet), tile in bathrooms, granite counter tops, new appliances with covered front porch and back deck.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Urbandale Nations
1 Unit Available
600 Delray Drive
600 Delray Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
660 sqft
Located in the very popular Nations neighborhood, hardwood floors, two-bedrooms, one bathroom, attached carport, rear deck, located just minutes from downtown
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Ashland City, TN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ashland City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

