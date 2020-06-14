Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 PM

16 Apartments for rent in White House, TN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for White House renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
216 Apache Trail
216 Apache Trail, White House, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1625 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath White House home - Property Id: 133819 Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in White House. Wood flooring, fireplace, deck and garage.

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
1 Unit Available
104 Elementary Drive Unit B
104 Elementary Drive, White House, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1503 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the heart of White House. Lower unit of duplex. Hardwood floors. Granite counter tops. Large rooms. Living room, great room, high ceilings. Lots of light. Nearly new HVAC. Lots of possibilities.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
19 Units Available
Cantare at Indian Lake Village
120 Cinema Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,052
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1433 sqft
Luxurious living in Hendersonville, near Tennessee State Route 386. Charming units boast 9-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and private balconies or patio. Clubhouse, coffee bar and courtyard all located on site.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
24 Units Available
1070 Main
1070 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$905
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1212 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
27 Units Available
Revere at Hidden Creek
2067 Springdale Lane, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1477 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-386 with easy access to all of greater Nashville. Pet-friendly community with resident clubhouse, fitness center and playground. Electronic rent payment available.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
14 Units Available
The Hamilton
100 Windsor Park Ln, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$905
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
913 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with spacious walk-in closets, wood burning fireplaces, and private patios. Residents have access to online portal for making payments and maintenance requests. Close to Old Hickory Lane.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 02:30pm
Clark Place
9 Units Available
Summerfield Place
452 Moss Trl, Goodlettsville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,120
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1240 sqft
Summerfield Place, located in a quiet residential neighborhood in Goodlettsville, offers large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:49pm
$
1 Unit Available
Marina Pointe
1 Carrington Rd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,079
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between the Cumberland River and the Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club, Marina Pointe offers apartments and townhomes in an ideal location.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:58pm
2 Units Available
The Grande at Indian Lake
900 Tiffany Ln, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1580 sqft
In the heart of Henderson, newly renovated one- to three-bedroom units with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplaces with a resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, clubhouse, coffee bar, and fitness center.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
307 Alta Loma Rd
307 Alta Loma Road, Goodlettsville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1602 sqft
Updated Ranch 3 bed/ 2 Bath - Property Id: 292473 No tours available until after filling out an application and prequalifying. Please read this entire description before contacting us. See contact info at End of this description.

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
128 Devonshire Trl
128 Devonshire Trail, Hendersonville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2250 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with hardwood floors on the main level, vaulted ceilings, eat-in kitchen, master suite on the main level, bonus room, fenced in back yard, covered back porch & gazebo, 2 car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
2145 Baker Rd
2145 Baker Road, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1805 sqft
170 year old Historical home with updated plumbing,wiring,new windows & roof available for rent. Original wood floors throughout greets you and your guests upon arrival to 2145 Baker Rd.

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
384 Cornelious
384 Cornelius Way, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1897 sqft
This is the trendy place where everyone wants to live. Beautiful open floor plan with elegant marble tops and wooden floors. Three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Plenty spaces to walk to.

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
209 Campus Dr.
209 Campus Drive, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,250
783 sqft
Great private office/retail space, conveniently located. Added a bedroom and full bath, Granite countertops, wood floors, parking spaces. Upcoming revitalizing area in Hendersonville. Close to shops and other commercial offices.

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
123 Cline Ave
123 Cline Avenue, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom home with carport. Hardwood floors, stove, refrigerator, central heat & air. Close to shopping, Will be ready for showing May 15, 2020

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
Echo Meadows
1 Unit Available
156 Cobblestone Place Dr
156 Cobblestone Place Drive, Goodlettsville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1312 sqft
Beautiful townhome 1 unit away from corner. Previously owner occupied. Immaculately cared for. Backs up to open green space on rear and side of building.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in White House, TN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for White House renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

