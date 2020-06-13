Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:36 AM

9 Apartments for rent in Bowling Green, KY with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
The Drake
726 Cumberland Trace Road, Bowling Green, KY
1 Bedroom
$930
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1239 sqft
Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At The Drake, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all . . . lifestyle included.
Last updated June 13 at 12:33am
$
14 Units Available
The Enclave
1132 Fairview Ave Apt A1, Bowling Green, KY
Studio
$739
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$749
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
1045 sqft
Discover your new home in our community! From our ideal location in Bowling Green, Kentucky to beautiful pet-friendly apartments with thoughtful amenities, The Enclave is an impressive community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:52am
38 Units Available
Fairways at Hartland
850 Wilkinson Trace, Bowling Green, KY
1 Bedroom
$849
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1327 sqft
Situated in desirable Hartland, next to Crosswinds Golf Course. Also minutes to Western Kentucky University. Apartments and townhomes with designer kitchens, wood-burning fireplaces and private patios or decks in a pet-friendly community offering multiple amenities.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
600 Meridian Dr
600 Meridian Drive, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
$50 application which includes background check Pets are negotiable with a nonrefundable pet fee $10 monthly processing fee added to monthly rent Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home at the end of a cul-de-sac.

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
236 Hanover Court
236 Hanover Court, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1530 sqft
TowneHome Living w/2-Car Garage! Master Bedroom on main floor with Master Bath and Large Walk-in Closet...

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
1731 Pleasant Way
1731 Pleasant Way, Bowling Green, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1300 sqft
2 bedroom house, 2 bathroom,1 car garage - 2 bedroom house. Brand new flooring throughout. (RLNE5786001)
Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
1605 North Mill Ct. - B
1605 North Mill Court, Warren County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1413 sqft
Townhome: **2 Story Located on Quiet Cul-de Sac **Comfortably Located within driving or Walking to Shopping Mall - Convenient Mart - Restaurants - Banks - Hotels! **1-Car Garage w/opener; *Fireplace; Kitchen Appliances(Refrigerator w/icemaker,

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
5878 Old Nashville Rd Loop 2-10E
5878 Old Nashville Rd, Warren County, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
1200 sqft
Features: -Cable Ready -High Speed Internet Capability -Washer/Dryer Hook Up -Smoke Free -Storage Unit Included -Trash Removal -Shower/Tub Combo -Large Private Patios -9 Ft.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
405 Castle Heights Rd
405 Castle Heights Road, Warren County, KY
1 Bedroom
$600
650 sqft
$600 - 1 Bed/1 Bath apartment with private entrance on 2 quiet acres surrounded by trees with beautiful views. Super low utilities and parking right at your door! Tons of storage space and only minutes from I-65 off Cemetery Rd.
City Guide for Bowling Green, KY

The third largest city in Kentucky, Bowling Green is home to over 50,000 proud residents. Once epitomized in song, Bowling Green is most popular city in the metro area. Despite the southern stereotype, Bowling Green is pretty progressive and diverse with an eclectic population and a strong college presence. If you feel the need to go country though, Nashville is only a two-hour drive away.

This Kentucky town is full of history that dates all the way back to the Confederacy, but these days it’s known more for Western Kentucky University and the Corvettes that come from the GM factory. There’s no confirmed story about how Bowling Green acquired its name; however, the amount of parks and green spaces in the city (around 20) may have something to do with it. With all that park space, Bowling Green is full of activities for those who lead an active lifestyle and the weather, which offers all four seasons, is typically perfect for a round of Frisbee golf (huge here). Though if you’re not all about exercise, there are plenty of museums to fill your days.

Living in Bowling Green is a mix of living in a college town and a laid back farm town. Houses here tend to be large and sit on a lot of property (we’re talking “you could do cartwheels on the lawn” big) but the apartments and retail centers are usually new or refurbished and have a lot to offer. In recent years, the downtown area has been restored, with new retail space, government buildings and art centers sharing the same streets as historic museums and Fountain Square.

Cost of living here is very affordable and finding an apartment is relatively easy. South of downtown Bowling Green is the hot spot for homeowners and renters alike. Living here will put you within walking distance of all downtown amenities and the riverfront, close to the highway/bypass and minutes from WKU. The apartments do sometimes cater to students, but there are also newer/luxury apartments for those who are past their college years. They also typically come with fireplaces and are pet-friendly, though you should always remember to ask a landlord before moving in with a furry friend.

Downtown is another coveted neighborhood due to the amenities and its proximity to the highway and WKU. Apartment living here is a bit different because it often means living above the shops and restaurants in old, often restored buildings. Those who live down here love it, as it puts you right in the thick of things. The west side of town is one of the more diverse parts of the city for those who wish to add a little culture to their lives.

Though it’s a town with a long history and deep roots, Bowling Green is still growing in many ways. Various parts of town are expanding, new housing is being built and the economy is strong. Down to earth people and affordable living don’t happen every day. Get your hands on some Bowling Green living today! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bowling Green, KY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bowling Green renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

