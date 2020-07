Amenities

707 Covington Street Available 09/01/20 3 bedroom 1 bath- Potter Gray District - AVAILALBLE 9/1/20....Gorgeous home with a HUGE upstairs bonus room that could be a 3RD BEDROOM. This property is walking distance to Potter Gray and is in Bowling Green Junior High and Bowling Green High School district. Newer roof, A/C unit, attached AND detached garage. This magnificent house sits on 3/4 acre of FENCED yard in the heart of Bowling Green! We do a credit and criminal check on all applicants.



(RLNE2114338)