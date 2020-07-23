All apartments in Wichita
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:30 AM

3308 S Palisade

3308 South Palisade Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3308 South Palisade Avenue, Wichita, KS 67217

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5968367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3308 S Palisade have any available units?
3308 S Palisade doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wichita, KS.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
Is 3308 S Palisade currently offering any rent specials?
3308 S Palisade is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3308 S Palisade pet-friendly?
No, 3308 S Palisade is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wichita.
Does 3308 S Palisade offer parking?
No, 3308 S Palisade does not offer parking.
Does 3308 S Palisade have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3308 S Palisade does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3308 S Palisade have a pool?
No, 3308 S Palisade does not have a pool.
Does 3308 S Palisade have accessible units?
No, 3308 S Palisade does not have accessible units.
Does 3308 S Palisade have units with dishwashers?
No, 3308 S Palisade does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3308 S Palisade have units with air conditioning?
No, 3308 S Palisade does not have units with air conditioning.
