Home
/
Wichita, KS
/
3308 S Palisade
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:30 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3308 S Palisade
3308 South Palisade Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wichita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3308 South Palisade Avenue, Wichita, KS 67217
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5968367)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3308 S Palisade have any available units?
3308 S Palisade doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Wichita, KS
.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Wichita Rent Report
.
Is 3308 S Palisade currently offering any rent specials?
3308 S Palisade is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3308 S Palisade pet-friendly?
No, 3308 S Palisade is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Wichita
.
Does 3308 S Palisade offer parking?
No, 3308 S Palisade does not offer parking.
Does 3308 S Palisade have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3308 S Palisade does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3308 S Palisade have a pool?
No, 3308 S Palisade does not have a pool.
Does 3308 S Palisade have accessible units?
No, 3308 S Palisade does not have accessible units.
Does 3308 S Palisade have units with dishwashers?
No, 3308 S Palisade does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3308 S Palisade have units with air conditioning?
No, 3308 S Palisade does not have units with air conditioning.
