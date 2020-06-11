All apartments in Topeka
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

1273 SW Plass Ave

1273 Southwest Plass Avenue · (785) 806-3305
Location

1273 Southwest Plass Avenue, Topeka, KS 66604
College Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 1.5 baths, $1200 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1128 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
This house is all about charm! From the incredible natural light throughout, beautiful real hardwood floors, original trim, exposed brick, and much more...this place cannot get any better! This home features 4 spacious bedrooms, 1 full bath and 1 half bath, additional mudroom, fenced in side yard, large covered porch, lots of windows, and tons of storage. Did we mention the neighborhood?! It's in a quiet part of town, close to Washburn University, and just a short walk from a park. Call us today - this place is going to go fast! 785.806.3305

(RLNE4706279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1273 SW Plass Ave have any available units?
1273 SW Plass Ave has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Topeka, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Topeka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1273 SW Plass Ave have?
Some of 1273 SW Plass Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1273 SW Plass Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1273 SW Plass Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1273 SW Plass Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1273 SW Plass Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Topeka.
Does 1273 SW Plass Ave offer parking?
No, 1273 SW Plass Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1273 SW Plass Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1273 SW Plass Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1273 SW Plass Ave have a pool?
No, 1273 SW Plass Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1273 SW Plass Ave have accessible units?
No, 1273 SW Plass Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1273 SW Plass Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1273 SW Plass Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
