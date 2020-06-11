1273 SW Plass Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning range oven

This house is all about charm! From the incredible natural light throughout, beautiful real hardwood floors, original trim, exposed brick, and much more...this place cannot get any better! This home features 4 spacious bedrooms, 1 full bath and 1 half bath, additional mudroom, fenced in side yard, large covered porch, lots of windows, and tons of storage. Did we mention the neighborhood?! It's in a quiet part of town, close to Washburn University, and just a short walk from a park. Call us today - this place is going to go fast! 785.806.3305



(RLNE4706279)