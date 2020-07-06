7414 Hedge Lane Ter.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/69a87d1029 ----

Great floor plan! 3 bed 2.5 bath reverse 1.5 story duplex includes a double garage. Vaulted ceiling in living room. Living room/kitchen/master bedroom, master bath, 1/2 bath, laundry room and garages all on main floor! Remaining bedrooms, and Jack-and-Jill bath, plus lots of storageon the lower level. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets plus pantry and all kitchen appliances are provided including the refrigerator. Oversized closets in all three bedrooms. Lawnmowing provided.Photos are of a nearly identical unit, some finishes may vary.

Application Fee: $35 per adult (non-refundable)