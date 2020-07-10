All apartments in Shawnee
7128 Barton st
Last updated May 4 2019 at 1:22 PM

7128 Barton st

7128 Barton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7128 Barton Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/afde12d08f ----
Very Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 Car Garage duplex. Large Living area with Fireplace, kitchen and dinning area. Unfinished Basement.

FRESH PAINT

Equipped with Stove, dishwasher and Washer/Dryer Hookups.
Granite Kitchen. Wood Like Flooring on 1st Floor. New Carpet.

Tenant pays all utilities: Gas, Water, Sewer, Electricity and Trash Disposal.

Please call at 913-764-1802 to schedule showings.
Please mention the address as we have several units.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7128 Barton st have any available units?
7128 Barton st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 7128 Barton st have?
Some of 7128 Barton st's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7128 Barton st currently offering any rent specials?
7128 Barton st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7128 Barton st pet-friendly?
No, 7128 Barton st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shawnee.
Does 7128 Barton st offer parking?
Yes, 7128 Barton st offers parking.
Does 7128 Barton st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7128 Barton st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7128 Barton st have a pool?
No, 7128 Barton st does not have a pool.
Does 7128 Barton st have accessible units?
No, 7128 Barton st does not have accessible units.
Does 7128 Barton st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7128 Barton st has units with dishwashers.

