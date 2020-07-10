7128 Barton st

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/afde12d08f ----

Very Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 Car Garage duplex. Large Living area with Fireplace, kitchen and dinning area. Unfinished Basement.



FRESH PAINT



Equipped with Stove, dishwasher and Washer/Dryer Hookups.

Granite Kitchen. Wood Like Flooring on 1st Floor. New Carpet.



Tenant pays all utilities: Gas, Water, Sewer, Electricity and Trash Disposal.



Please call at 913-764-1802 to schedule showings.

Please mention the address as we have several units.