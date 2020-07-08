6315 Darnell St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely maintenance provided town home in Reghan Place! Main floor boasts a half bath, electric fire place in the living room & stainless appliances and walk out patio .2nd level has 3 beds with attached baths & walk in closet & laundry. 2 car attached garage and easy access 435, Shawnee Mission Parkway and close to major shopping and restaurants.



Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income

Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks

$35 app fee for all over 18

Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property

Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet and pet rent can be added to the rent price per month.

Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com

Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com

Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531