All apartments in Shawnee
Find more places like 6315 Darnell St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shawnee, KS
/
6315 Darnell St
Last updated October 2 2019 at 12:09 AM

6315 Darnell St

6315 Darnell St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shawnee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6315 Darnell St, Shawnee, KS 66216

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely maintenance provided town home in Reghan Place! Main floor boasts a half bath, electric fire place in the living room & stainless appliances and walk out patio .2nd level has 3 beds with attached baths & walk in closet & laundry. 2 car attached garage and easy access 435, Shawnee Mission Parkway and close to major shopping and restaurants.

Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property
Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet and pet rent can be added to the rent price per month.
Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com
Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6315 Darnell St have any available units?
6315 Darnell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 6315 Darnell St have?
Some of 6315 Darnell St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6315 Darnell St currently offering any rent specials?
6315 Darnell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6315 Darnell St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6315 Darnell St is pet friendly.
Does 6315 Darnell St offer parking?
Yes, 6315 Darnell St offers parking.
Does 6315 Darnell St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6315 Darnell St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6315 Darnell St have a pool?
No, 6315 Darnell St does not have a pool.
Does 6315 Darnell St have accessible units?
No, 6315 Darnell St does not have accessible units.
Does 6315 Darnell St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6315 Darnell St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinegate West
6530 Barton Cir
Shawnee, KS 66203
Carlyle Apartments
7530 Cody St
Shawnee, KS 66214
Arbor Square
7613 Flint St
Shawnee, KS 66214
Lenox West Luxury Apartments
6701 Lackman Rd
Shawnee, KS 66217
Park 67 Apartments
6527 Reeder St
Shawnee, KS 66203
Prairie Pines Townhomes
5331 Findley Street
Shawnee, KS 66226
Hampton Woods
16955 W 68th St
Shawnee, KS 66217
Shawnee Station
6405 Maurer Road
Shawnee, KS 66217

Similar Pages

Shawnee 1 BedroomsShawnee 2 Bedrooms
Shawnee Apartments with ParkingShawnee Apartments with Pool
Shawnee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KS
Raytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City