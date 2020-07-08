6020 Caenen Street

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage google fiber internet access

A rare price point in Shawnee! Surrounded by great schools with easy accessibility to shops & dining!

This 3bd/1.5 bath ranch is located on a quiet block and offers a 1 car garage!

Enjoy TONS of storage space throughout and a large, 600SF deck out back! This shaded lot comes with a fenced-in yard with easy maintenance!

Inside you'll enjoy hardwood floors throughout, nice living room size and a separate dining room!

You'll likely find yourself spending most of your time in this oversized kitchen! Featuring a huge island, tons of cabinet space and a walk-in pantry! This is situated off the large deck and will be an entertainers dream! Sprawling countertops for food prep and large gatherings!

Rounding out the main floor are the 3 bedrooms, with a full hall bath and the master bedroom includes an attached 1/2 bath!

The sprawling basement is partially finished with laundry space and a utility sink. We'll provide the washer & dryer!

1/3 of the main basement is unfinished and comes with a ton of storage..but wait there's more! An added room off the main basement offers over 500 more square feet of space that would be great for additional yard equipment or a shop!

Central AC & heat, new in the last 5 years!

Pets okay and priced out and approved on a case-by-case basis!

Google Fiber ready! Tenants cover gas, electricity, water, sewer, trash & internet/cable.