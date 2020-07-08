All apartments in Shawnee
Last updated February 18 2020 at 5:37 AM

6020 Caenen Street

6020 Caenen Street · No Longer Available
Location

6020 Caenen Street, Shawnee, KS 66216

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
google fiber
internet access
A rare price point in Shawnee! Surrounded by great schools with easy accessibility to shops & dining!
This 3bd/1.5 bath ranch is located on a quiet block and offers a 1 car garage!
Enjoy TONS of storage space throughout and a large, 600SF deck out back! This shaded lot comes with a fenced-in yard with easy maintenance!
Inside you'll enjoy hardwood floors throughout, nice living room size and a separate dining room!
You'll likely find yourself spending most of your time in this oversized kitchen! Featuring a huge island, tons of cabinet space and a walk-in pantry! This is situated off the large deck and will be an entertainers dream! Sprawling countertops for food prep and large gatherings!
Rounding out the main floor are the 3 bedrooms, with a full hall bath and the master bedroom includes an attached 1/2 bath!
The sprawling basement is partially finished with laundry space and a utility sink. We'll provide the washer & dryer!
1/3 of the main basement is unfinished and comes with a ton of storage..but wait there's more! An added room off the main basement offers over 500 more square feet of space that would be great for additional yard equipment or a shop!
Central AC & heat, new in the last 5 years!
Pets okay and priced out and approved on a case-by-case basis!
Google Fiber ready! Tenants cover gas, electricity, water, sewer, trash & internet/cable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6020 Caenen Street have any available units?
6020 Caenen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 6020 Caenen Street have?
Some of 6020 Caenen Street's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6020 Caenen Street currently offering any rent specials?
6020 Caenen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6020 Caenen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6020 Caenen Street is pet friendly.
Does 6020 Caenen Street offer parking?
Yes, 6020 Caenen Street offers parking.
Does 6020 Caenen Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6020 Caenen Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6020 Caenen Street have a pool?
No, 6020 Caenen Street does not have a pool.
Does 6020 Caenen Street have accessible units?
No, 6020 Caenen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6020 Caenen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6020 Caenen Street has units with dishwashers.

