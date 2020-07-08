6020 Caenen Street

Amenities
A rare price point in Shawnee! Surrounded by great schools with easy accessibility to shops & dining!
This 3bd/1.5 bath ranch is located on a quiet block and offers a 1 car garage!
Enjoy TONS of storage space throughout and a large, 600SF deck out back! This shaded lot comes with a fenced-in yard with easy maintenance!
Inside you'll enjoy hardwood floors throughout, nice living room size and a separate dining room!
You'll likely find yourself spending most of your time in this oversized kitchen! Featuring a huge island, tons of cabinet space and a walk-in pantry! This is situated off the large deck and will be an entertainers dream! Sprawling countertops for food prep and large gatherings!
Rounding out the main floor are the 3 bedrooms, with a full hall bath and the master bedroom includes an attached 1/2 bath!
The sprawling basement is partially finished with laundry space and a utility sink. We'll provide the washer & dryer!
1/3 of the main basement is unfinished and comes with a ton of storage..but wait there's more! An added room off the main basement offers over 500 more square feet of space that would be great for additional yard equipment or a shop!
Central AC & heat, new in the last 5 years!
Pets okay and priced out and approved on a case-by-case basis!
Google Fiber ready! Tenants cover gas, electricity, water, sewer, trash & internet/cable.