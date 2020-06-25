All apartments in Shawnee
5324 Switzer St.
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:53 AM

5324 Switzer St.

5324 Switzer Street · No Longer Available
Location

5324 Switzer Street, Shawnee, KS 66203
Merriam

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled House in Shawnee! - This wonderful 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom house in Shawnee features a very open floor plan. The updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and kitchen island overlooking the living room and dining room are awesome for entertaining. Master bedroom has a private en suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Updated bathrooms, finished basement, hardwood floors, covered back deck and yard with newer privacy fence are just a few of the things that make this house ready for you!

Refrigerator and Washer / Dryer included.

Pets accepted

The 4th bedroom in basement is non-conforming, but makes a great guest room or additional bedroom.

(RLNE4776737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5324 Switzer St. have any available units?
5324 Switzer St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 5324 Switzer St. have?
Some of 5324 Switzer St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5324 Switzer St. currently offering any rent specials?
5324 Switzer St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5324 Switzer St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5324 Switzer St. is pet friendly.
Does 5324 Switzer St. offer parking?
No, 5324 Switzer St. does not offer parking.
Does 5324 Switzer St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5324 Switzer St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5324 Switzer St. have a pool?
No, 5324 Switzer St. does not have a pool.
Does 5324 Switzer St. have accessible units?
No, 5324 Switzer St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5324 Switzer St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5324 Switzer St. does not have units with dishwashers.
