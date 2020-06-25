5324 Switzer St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remodeled House in Shawnee! - This wonderful 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom house in Shawnee features a very open floor plan. The updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and kitchen island overlooking the living room and dining room are awesome for entertaining. Master bedroom has a private en suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Updated bathrooms, finished basement, hardwood floors, covered back deck and yard with newer privacy fence are just a few of the things that make this house ready for you!



Refrigerator and Washer / Dryer included.



Pets accepted



The 4th bedroom in basement is non-conforming, but makes a great guest room or additional bedroom.



(RLNE4776737)