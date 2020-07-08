All apartments in Shawnee
4409 Grove Street
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

4409 Grove Street

4409 Grove Street · No Longer Available
Location

4409 Grove Street, Shawnee, KS 66226

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous home in Crimson Ridge!!! Lovely two-story home that exudes warmth and comfort. Step in to the vaulted entry with gorgeous staircase. To the right is a den/formal living area connected to the formal dining. Kitchen features crisp white cabinetry, quartz countertops, stone backsplash, pantry, and sunny breakfast room. It opens directly into a light-filled great room with built-ins. Upstairs you will find a master retreat with tray ceiling, large master bath!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4409 Grove Street have any available units?
4409 Grove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
Is 4409 Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
4409 Grove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4409 Grove Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4409 Grove Street is pet friendly.
Does 4409 Grove Street offer parking?
No, 4409 Grove Street does not offer parking.
Does 4409 Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4409 Grove Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4409 Grove Street have a pool?
No, 4409 Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 4409 Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 4409 Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4409 Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4409 Grove Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4409 Grove Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4409 Grove Street does not have units with air conditioning.
