23500 74th Ter

Amenities

patio / balcony garage carpet

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ea9f9a707b ---- This roomy 3 bed 2.5 bath reverse ranch style duplex includes a double garage. The kitchen has plenty of storage. All neutral paint and newer carpet throughout. The first floor includes garage, living room, dining room, kitchen, 1/2 bath, laundry, master bedroom and master bath. Two additional bedrooms and full bath on lower floor plus large unfinished storage area. Wood deck overlooking maintenance-provided lawn. Located just west of K-7 Highway at 75th St. Highly rated Desoto schools. AVAILABLE: NOW LEASE TERM: One or more years Please see all of our current listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35 per adult (non-refundable)