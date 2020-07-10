All apartments in Shawnee
Last updated July 17 2019 at 4:35 AM

23500 74th Ter

23500 West 74th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

23500 West 74th Terrace, Shawnee, KS 66227

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ea9f9a707b ---- This roomy 3 bed 2.5 bath reverse ranch style duplex includes a double garage. The kitchen has plenty of storage. All neutral paint and newer carpet throughout. The first floor includes garage, living room, dining room, kitchen, 1/2 bath, laundry, master bedroom and master bath. Two additional bedrooms and full bath on lower floor plus large unfinished storage area. Wood deck overlooking maintenance-provided lawn. Located just west of K-7 Highway at 75th St. Highly rated Desoto schools. AVAILABLE: NOW LEASE TERM: One or more years Please see all of our current listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35 per adult (non-refundable)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23500 74th Ter have any available units?
23500 74th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
Is 23500 74th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
23500 74th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23500 74th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 23500 74th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shawnee.
Does 23500 74th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 23500 74th Ter offers parking.
Does 23500 74th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23500 74th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23500 74th Ter have a pool?
No, 23500 74th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 23500 74th Ter have accessible units?
No, 23500 74th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 23500 74th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 23500 74th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23500 74th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 23500 74th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.

