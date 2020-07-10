22810 71st Ter

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9f3096808a ---- Large townhome on a corner lot. Tiled entry walks into open concept living room with fireplace and a wall of windows. Formaldining and galley kitchen with lots of cabinets and pantry, all with gleaming hardwood floors.All new stove, dishwasher and microwave.1/2 bath on main floor. Upstairs: Nice master suite with adjoining double-sink bath, tray ceiling, walk-in closet. Two additional nice-size bedrooms, one with vaulted ceiling, plus hall bath and bedroom level laundry room. Daylight basement with plenty of storage And huge family room with laminate flooring. Main floorwalks out to patioand treed and fenced back yard. Lawn mowing (outside of the fence), trash removal, recycling and snow removal are provided.Walking distance to elementary school and park area. AVAILABLE: NOW LEASE TERM: 1 or more years ROOMS: Living room 17 x 16 Dining room 11 x 10 Kitchen 14 x 7 Master Bedroom 14 x 14 Master Bath 15 x 5 Master Closet 8 x 7 Bedroom 2 13 x 12 Bedroom 3 12 x 12 Laundry 10 x 5 Family room 24 x 15 Garage 21 x 25 Please see all of our current rental listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable