Home
/
Shawnee, KS
/
22810 71st Ter
Last updated June 3 2019 at 1:43 PM

22810 71st Ter

22810 West 71st Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

22810 West 71st Terrace, Shawnee, KS 66227

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9f3096808a ---- Large townhome on a corner lot. Tiled entry walks into open concept living room with fireplace and a wall of windows. Formaldining and galley kitchen with lots of cabinets and pantry, all with gleaming hardwood floors.All new stove, dishwasher and microwave.1/2 bath on main floor. Upstairs: Nice master suite with adjoining double-sink bath, tray ceiling, walk-in closet. Two additional nice-size bedrooms, one with vaulted ceiling, plus hall bath and bedroom level laundry room. Daylight basement with plenty of storage And huge family room with laminate flooring. Main floorwalks out to patioand treed and fenced back yard. Lawn mowing (outside of the fence), trash removal, recycling and snow removal are provided.Walking distance to elementary school and park area. AVAILABLE: NOW LEASE TERM: 1 or more years ROOMS: Living room 17 x 16 Dining room 11 x 10 Kitchen 14 x 7 Master Bedroom 14 x 14 Master Bath 15 x 5 Master Closet 8 x 7 Bedroom 2 13 x 12 Bedroom 3 12 x 12 Laundry 10 x 5 Family room 24 x 15 Garage 21 x 25 Please see all of our current rental listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22810 71st Ter have any available units?
22810 71st Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 22810 71st Ter have?
Some of 22810 71st Ter's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22810 71st Ter currently offering any rent specials?
22810 71st Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22810 71st Ter pet-friendly?
No, 22810 71st Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shawnee.
Does 22810 71st Ter offer parking?
Yes, 22810 71st Ter offers parking.
Does 22810 71st Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22810 71st Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22810 71st Ter have a pool?
No, 22810 71st Ter does not have a pool.
Does 22810 71st Ter have accessible units?
No, 22810 71st Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 22810 71st Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22810 71st Ter has units with dishwashers.

