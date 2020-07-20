All apartments in Shawnee
22113 W 52nd St
Last updated April 10 2019 at 5:53 PM

22113 W 52nd St

22113 West 52nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

22113 West 52nd Street, Shawnee, KS 66226

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another Great Listing From James And Renters Warehouse! PHOTOS COMING SOON. Home available 5/15. Main level has open kitchen/living with a formal dining space and a bathroom. Upstairs is all 4 bedrooms including the master with large ensuite bath and walk in closet. Downstairs is finished with a built in bar. Large fully fenced backyard. To Qualify: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets negotiable with deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Application Fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent. Pets are negotiable with a deposit. Schedule your showing today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22113 W 52nd St have any available units?
22113 W 52nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
Is 22113 W 52nd St currently offering any rent specials?
22113 W 52nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22113 W 52nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 22113 W 52nd St is pet friendly.
Does 22113 W 52nd St offer parking?
No, 22113 W 52nd St does not offer parking.
Does 22113 W 52nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22113 W 52nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22113 W 52nd St have a pool?
No, 22113 W 52nd St does not have a pool.
Does 22113 W 52nd St have accessible units?
No, 22113 W 52nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 22113 W 52nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 22113 W 52nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22113 W 52nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 22113 W 52nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
