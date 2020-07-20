22113 W 52nd St

Amenities

Another Great Listing From James And Renters Warehouse! PHOTOS COMING SOON. Home available 5/15. Main level has open kitchen/living with a formal dining space and a bathroom. Upstairs is all 4 bedrooms including the master with large ensuite bath and walk in closet. Downstairs is finished with a built in bar. Large fully fenced backyard. To Qualify: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets negotiable with deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Application Fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent. Pets are negotiable with a deposit. Schedule your showing today!!