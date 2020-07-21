18927 Lawrence Road - Basement

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport air conditioning internet access range

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking internet access

The landlord pays for Gas, Electric, Water & Trash for this spacious ONE or TWO bedroom apartment available for immediate rental right off Shawnee Mission Pkwy. It's a lower level apartment with two exit doors and one of them is a walk out porch. The other entry has a sun room right as you come in. The rent is $850 a month with the tenants only expenses being cable or internet. There are beautiful wooden beams going across the living room & main bedroom along with a refinished wood ceiling. Credit & back ground check required at $25 per applicant. Some pets allowed.



This is a very quiet neighborhood, so we are looking for responsible renters who don't throw parties or make a lot of noise.



Amenities are listed below:



- Off Street Parking available w/ a covered parking spot

- Large kitchen -

- Washer/Dryer available on site

- Plenty of storage

- Maintenance Free for tenants

- Deposit, Rent & back ground check required prior to move-in



Contact Kevin at 913-314-3889 for showings

Two building complex with plenty of lawn for relaxing. It's a wonderfully wooded area, but yet still in the middle of the city.