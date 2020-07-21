All apartments in Shawnee
Last updated April 6 2020 at 6:35 AM

18927 Lawrence Road - Basement

18927 Lawrence Road · No Longer Available
Location

18927 Lawrence Road, Shawnee, KS 66218

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
air conditioning
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
The landlord pays for Gas, Electric, Water & Trash for this spacious ONE or TWO bedroom apartment available for immediate rental right off Shawnee Mission Pkwy. It's a lower level apartment with two exit doors and one of them is a walk out porch. The other entry has a sun room right as you come in. The rent is $850 a month with the tenants only expenses being cable or internet. There are beautiful wooden beams going across the living room & main bedroom along with a refinished wood ceiling. Credit & back ground check required at $25 per applicant. Some pets allowed.

This is a very quiet neighborhood, so we are looking for responsible renters who don't throw parties or make a lot of noise.

Amenities are listed below:

- Off Street Parking available w/ a covered parking spot
- Large kitchen -
- Washer/Dryer available on site
- Plenty of storage
- Maintenance Free for tenants
- Deposit, Rent & back ground check required prior to move-in

Contact Kevin at 913-314-3889 for showings
Two building complex with plenty of lawn for relaxing. It's a wonderfully wooded area, but yet still in the middle of the city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

