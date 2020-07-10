15003 West 64th Street

Amenities

Are you looking for the perfect place? Come and check out this beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome located just off Lackman Rd. and Shawnee Mission Parkway. This location is amazing, you are close to shopping, dining, entertainment and more!



This property features a single car garage, beautiful and durable laminate hardwood flooring throughout the main living space and kitchen, an electric fireplace with remote and the downstairs bathroom also doubles as a Safe Room/Tornado Shelter!



The kitchen features beautiful granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar!



Upstairs you will find the 2 bedrooms, The master suite offers a beautiful bathroom with double vanity and tons of additional storage. All bedrooms include a walk-in closet as well!



Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.