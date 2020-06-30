All apartments in Shawnee
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

11200 W. 70th Street

11200 West 70th Street · No Longer Available
Location

11200 West 70th Street, Shawnee, KS 66203
Shawnee Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 2 Bedroom Ranch in Shawnee - Don't miss a great opportunity to live in this cute 2 bedroom ranch in a convenient location in Shawnee! Located on a quiet street, this home is just a hop, skip and a jump from Shawnee Mission Parkway. This home features 2 bedrooms and a full bath, hardwood floors, a large kitchen and a bonus space in the rear which would make a great office! Additional perks include a fenced in yard and attached garage.

This home is ready to go and won't last long!

(RLNE5557068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11200 W. 70th Street have any available units?
11200 W. 70th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
Is 11200 W. 70th Street currently offering any rent specials?
11200 W. 70th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11200 W. 70th Street pet-friendly?
No, 11200 W. 70th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shawnee.
Does 11200 W. 70th Street offer parking?
Yes, 11200 W. 70th Street offers parking.
Does 11200 W. 70th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11200 W. 70th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11200 W. 70th Street have a pool?
No, 11200 W. 70th Street does not have a pool.
Does 11200 W. 70th Street have accessible units?
No, 11200 W. 70th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11200 W. 70th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11200 W. 70th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11200 W. 70th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11200 W. 70th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

