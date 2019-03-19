All apartments in Roeland Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5527 ASH DR

5527 Ash St · No Longer Available
Location

5527 Ash St, Roeland Park, KS 66205
Roseland Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located in the Roeland Park area.
It offers hardwood floors throughout, an updated kitchen with a refrigerator, new oven, new stove, and dishwasher, off-street parking, an attached 1 car garage, a fenced in back yard, and a full unfinished basement with washer and dryer connections.

The home is pet friendly and will allow up to 2 pets under 35 pounds.
There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet.

For a full listing of all of our available homes please visit our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE4643398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5527 ASH DR have any available units?
5527 ASH DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roeland Park, KS.
What amenities does 5527 ASH DR have?
Some of 5527 ASH DR's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5527 ASH DR currently offering any rent specials?
5527 ASH DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5527 ASH DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 5527 ASH DR is pet friendly.
Does 5527 ASH DR offer parking?
Yes, 5527 ASH DR offers parking.
Does 5527 ASH DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5527 ASH DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5527 ASH DR have a pool?
No, 5527 ASH DR does not have a pool.
Does 5527 ASH DR have accessible units?
No, 5527 ASH DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5527 ASH DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5527 ASH DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 5527 ASH DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5527 ASH DR does not have units with air conditioning.
