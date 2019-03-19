5527 ASH DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located in the Roeland Park area.

It offers hardwood floors throughout, an updated kitchen with a refrigerator, new oven, new stove, and dishwasher, off-street parking, an attached 1 car garage, a fenced in back yard, and a full unfinished basement with washer and dryer connections.



The home is pet friendly and will allow up to 2 pets under 35 pounds.

There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet.



(RLNE4643398)