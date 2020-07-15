All apartments in Roeland Park
Find more places like 5401 LINDEN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roeland Park, KS
/
5401 LINDEN
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

5401 LINDEN

5401 Linden Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roeland Park
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5401 Linden Street, Roeland Park, KS 66205
Roseland Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - This updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located in the heart of Roeland Park.
The home offers hardwood floors throughout, a refrigerator, stove,oven, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, central air, gas heat, 1 car attached garage, a full unfinished basement with washer & dryer connections, and a fully fenced back yard.
Tenants would be responsible for all utilities.

This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 35lbs.
There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.

For a full list of our vacant homes please check out our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE3218089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5401 LINDEN have any available units?
5401 LINDEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roeland Park, KS.
What amenities does 5401 LINDEN have?
Some of 5401 LINDEN's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5401 LINDEN currently offering any rent specials?
5401 LINDEN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5401 LINDEN pet-friendly?
Yes, 5401 LINDEN is pet friendly.
Does 5401 LINDEN offer parking?
Yes, 5401 LINDEN offers parking.
Does 5401 LINDEN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5401 LINDEN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5401 LINDEN have a pool?
No, 5401 LINDEN does not have a pool.
Does 5401 LINDEN have accessible units?
No, 5401 LINDEN does not have accessible units.
Does 5401 LINDEN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5401 LINDEN has units with dishwashers.
Does 5401 LINDEN have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5401 LINDEN has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Roeland Park 2 BedroomsRoeland Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Roeland Park Apartments with Washer-DryersRoeland Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Roeland Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KS
Liberty, MOGrandview, MOGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City