5401 LINDEN

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - This updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located in the heart of Roeland Park.

The home offers hardwood floors throughout, a refrigerator, stove,oven, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, central air, gas heat, 1 car attached garage, a full unfinished basement with washer & dryer connections, and a fully fenced back yard.

Tenants would be responsible for all utilities.



This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 35lbs.

There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.



