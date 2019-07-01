Rent Calculator
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:07 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5015 W 51st St
5015 West 51st Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5015 West 51st Street, Roeland Park, KS 66205
Roseland Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous remodeled home with gleaming hardwoods and open floor plan. Granite countertops, custom tilework. Large deck overlooks private fenced yard with storage sheds.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5015 W 51st St have any available units?
5015 W 51st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Roeland Park, KS
.
What amenities does 5015 W 51st St have?
Some of 5015 W 51st St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5015 W 51st St currently offering any rent specials?
5015 W 51st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5015 W 51st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5015 W 51st St is pet friendly.
Does 5015 W 51st St offer parking?
No, 5015 W 51st St does not offer parking.
Does 5015 W 51st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5015 W 51st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5015 W 51st St have a pool?
No, 5015 W 51st St does not have a pool.
Does 5015 W 51st St have accessible units?
No, 5015 W 51st St does not have accessible units.
Does 5015 W 51st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5015 W 51st St has units with dishwashers.
Does 5015 W 51st St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5015 W 51st St has units with air conditioning.
