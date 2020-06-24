4907 W 72nd Ter

4907 West 72nd Terrace, Prairie Village, KS 66208 Prairie Village
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
This Classic Prairie Village ranch is the DREAM location. New stunning kitchen! Situated on tranquil street less than a mile from the Prairie Village Shops. Hardwood floors throughout with tile in kitchen and bath. Living room has a charming fireplace and built-in shelves for an easy start to decorating! A large second living area makes this an excellent home for entertaining. A deck overlooks the spacious backyard with storage shed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
