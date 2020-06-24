All apartments in Prairie Village
Location

4907 West 72nd Terrace, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Prairie Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Classic Prairie Village ranch is the DREAM location. New stunning kitchen! Situated on tranquil street less than a mile from the Prairie Village Shops. Hardwood floors throughout with tile in kitchen and bath. Living room has a charming fireplace and built-in shelves for an easy start to decorating! A large second living area makes this an excellent home for entertaining. A deck overlooks the spacious backyard with storage shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4907 W 72nd Ter have any available units?
4907 W 72nd Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairie Village, KS.
What amenities does 4907 W 72nd Ter have?
Some of 4907 W 72nd Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4907 W 72nd Ter currently offering any rent specials?
4907 W 72nd Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4907 W 72nd Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 4907 W 72nd Ter is pet friendly.
Does 4907 W 72nd Ter offer parking?
Yes, 4907 W 72nd Ter offers parking.
Does 4907 W 72nd Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4907 W 72nd Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4907 W 72nd Ter have a pool?
No, 4907 W 72nd Ter does not have a pool.
Does 4907 W 72nd Ter have accessible units?
No, 4907 W 72nd Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 4907 W 72nd Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4907 W 72nd Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 4907 W 72nd Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4907 W 72nd Ter has units with air conditioning.
