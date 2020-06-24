4907 W 72nd Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This Classic Prairie Village ranch is the DREAM location. New stunning kitchen! Situated on tranquil street less than a mile from the Prairie Village Shops. Hardwood floors throughout with tile in kitchen and bath. Living room has a charming fireplace and built-in shelves for an easy start to decorating! A large second living area makes this an excellent home for entertaining. A deck overlooks the spacious backyard with storage shed.