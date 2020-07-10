All apartments in Prairie Village
Find more places like 2314 W 77th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prairie Village, KS
/
2314 W 77th St
Last updated August 1 2019 at 5:36 PM

2314 W 77th St

2314 West 77th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prairie Village
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2314 West 77th Street, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Meadow Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7c5f47a0fd ---- This Charming 3-Bedroom, one-Bath ranch features entirely upgraded dcor. The large living room opens to abig dining area creating a very spacious and inviting living area. Nicely remodeled kitchen with all the appliances included. Laundry / mud room is next to the kitchen.2 good sized bedrooms plus a 3rd slightly smaller one ideal fora home office or TV room. The large level shaded lot, with fenced back yard and patio, includes a storage shed. Thishome alsohas lots of attic storage with pull-down steps. Located in a convenient Prairie Village Neighborhood, only 2 blocks from grocery, retail and dining, and minutes from the Prairie Village Shops and Corinth Square. LEASE TERM: 1 year or more PETS: Up to 2 depending on breed, size and age Pet rent $20/mo/pet Pet deposit 1/2 month rent BASEMENT: No FENCED YARD: Yes ROOMS: Living room 20 x 13 Dining room 19 x 10 Kitchen 11 x 10 Laundry 10 x 5 Bedroom 1 12 x 11 Bedroom 2 12 x 11 Bedroom 3 11 x 9 Please see all of our current rental listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2314 W 77th St have any available units?
2314 W 77th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairie Village, KS.
What amenities does 2314 W 77th St have?
Some of 2314 W 77th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2314 W 77th St currently offering any rent specials?
2314 W 77th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2314 W 77th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2314 W 77th St is pet friendly.
Does 2314 W 77th St offer parking?
No, 2314 W 77th St does not offer parking.
Does 2314 W 77th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2314 W 77th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2314 W 77th St have a pool?
No, 2314 W 77th St does not have a pool.
Does 2314 W 77th St have accessible units?
No, 2314 W 77th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2314 W 77th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2314 W 77th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2314 W 77th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2314 W 77th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Corinth Valley
3815 Somerset Drive
Prairie Village, KS 66208
The Kessler Residences
4851 Meadowbrook Parkway
Prairie Village, KS 66207
Corinth Place
3815 Somerset Drive
Prairie Village, KS 66208
Corinth Paddock
3815 Somerset Dr
Prairie Village, KS 66208
Kenilworth
4120 West 94th Terrace
Prairie Village, KS 66207

Similar Pages

Prairie Village 1 BedroomsPrairie Village 2 Bedrooms
Prairie Village Apartments with GymPrairie Village Apartments with Parking
Prairie Village Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City