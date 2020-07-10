2314 W 77th St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7c5f47a0fd ---- This Charming 3-Bedroom, one-Bath ranch features entirely upgraded dcor. The large living room opens to abig dining area creating a very spacious and inviting living area. Nicely remodeled kitchen with all the appliances included. Laundry / mud room is next to the kitchen.2 good sized bedrooms plus a 3rd slightly smaller one ideal fora home office or TV room. The large level shaded lot, with fenced back yard and patio, includes a storage shed. Thishome alsohas lots of attic storage with pull-down steps. Located in a convenient Prairie Village Neighborhood, only 2 blocks from grocery, retail and dining, and minutes from the Prairie Village Shops and Corinth Square. LEASE TERM: 1 year or more PETS: Up to 2 depending on breed, size and age Pet rent $20/mo/pet Pet deposit 1/2 month rent BASEMENT: No FENCED YARD: Yes ROOMS: Living room 20 x 13 Dining room 19 x 10 Kitchen 11 x 10 Laundry 10 x 5 Bedroom 1 12 x 11 Bedroom 2 12 x 11 Bedroom 3 11 x 9 Please see all of our current rental listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable