Overland Park, KS
9827 Mission Road
Last updated April 24 2020 at 6:49 PM

9827 Mission Road

9827 Mission Road · (888) 659-9596 ext. 592302
Overland Park
Location

9827 Mission Road, Overland Park, KS 66206
Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,525

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1978 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,978 sf home is located in Overland Park, KS. This home features hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9827 Mission Road have any available units?
9827 Mission Road has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 9827 Mission Road have?
Some of 9827 Mission Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9827 Mission Road currently offering any rent specials?
9827 Mission Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9827 Mission Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9827 Mission Road is pet friendly.
Does 9827 Mission Road offer parking?
Yes, 9827 Mission Road does offer parking.
Does 9827 Mission Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9827 Mission Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9827 Mission Road have a pool?
No, 9827 Mission Road does not have a pool.
Does 9827 Mission Road have accessible units?
No, 9827 Mission Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9827 Mission Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9827 Mission Road does not have units with dishwashers.
