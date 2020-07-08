9809 W 121st St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/58fda820da ---- THIS HOME IS OCCUPIED, SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, WITH 24 HOUR NOTICE. You will find Lots of Space and Lightin thislarge townhomewith high vaulted ceilings. The oversize great room features a beautiful curved corner fireplace stretching to the 18 foot ceiling. The kitchen has a nice center island and big eating space. Two bedrooms and two baths are on the second level. An additional bedroom, full bath and large family room are on the level below. And there is a big unfinished sub-basement forstorage. This home is surrounded by mature trees and all exterior maintenance is provided. Located in the wonderful Nottingham Court neighborhood just a few blocks fromHighway 69 and 119h street. Please see all of our curremt listings atwww.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/Adult Non-refundable