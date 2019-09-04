All apartments in Overland Park
Overland Park, KS
9143 Switzer St.
Last updated May 23 2019 at 10:40 PM

9143 Switzer St.

9143 Switzer Street · No Longer Available
Location

9143 Switzer Street, Overland Park, KS 66212
Moody Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Home Available 6/16/19. This house has recently been upgraded: the 2 1/2 bathrooms have new fixtures and tile, the kitchen has ceramic tile and the dining living and bedrooms are oak hardwood. Upstairs from the front door is the three bedrooms with two full bathrooms the kitchen living and dining rooms.

The kitchen has an eat in area a newer stainless steel dishwasher. refrigerator and microwave over the stainless cook-top with new granite counters.

The large lower level family room has new dark walnut plank tile and has a 1/2 bathroom. There is a two car garage with individual openers a keypad and a fenced back yard with a deck off the dining room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9143 Switzer St. have any available units?
9143 Switzer St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 9143 Switzer St. have?
Some of 9143 Switzer St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9143 Switzer St. currently offering any rent specials?
9143 Switzer St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9143 Switzer St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9143 Switzer St. is pet friendly.
Does 9143 Switzer St. offer parking?
Yes, 9143 Switzer St. offers parking.
Does 9143 Switzer St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9143 Switzer St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9143 Switzer St. have a pool?
No, 9143 Switzer St. does not have a pool.
Does 9143 Switzer St. have accessible units?
No, 9143 Switzer St. does not have accessible units.
Does 9143 Switzer St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9143 Switzer St. has units with dishwashers.
