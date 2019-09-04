9143 Switzer St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Home Available 6/16/19. This house has recently been upgraded: the 2 1/2 bathrooms have new fixtures and tile, the kitchen has ceramic tile and the dining living and bedrooms are oak hardwood. Upstairs from the front door is the three bedrooms with two full bathrooms the kitchen living and dining rooms.



The kitchen has an eat in area a newer stainless steel dishwasher. refrigerator and microwave over the stainless cook-top with new granite counters.



The large lower level family room has new dark walnut plank tile and has a 1/2 bathroom. There is a two car garage with individual openers a keypad and a fenced back yard with a deck off the dining room.