8801 West 90th Street, BEDROOM 1A, www.livehomeroom.com

on-site laundry internet access furnished

**this is a 10'x11' BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals. All our homes include: *Vetted roommates *Month to month lease terms (after 6-month minimum stay) *Furnished common areas and kitchen essentials *1GB internet *Maid service *Access to exclusive sponsored social events FAQ: *Roommates must be 21 years and older *Our homes are pet hair free environments

