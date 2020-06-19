8801 West 90th Street, BEDROOM 1A, www.livehomeroom.com

8801 West 90th Street, Overland Park, KS 66212 The Library District
**this is a 10'x11' BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals. All our homes include: *Vetted roommates *Month to month lease terms (after 6-month minimum stay) *Furnished common areas and kitchen essentials *1GB internet *Maid service *Access to exclusive sponsored social events FAQ: *Roommates must be 21 years and older *Our homes are pet hair free environments **this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals. All our homes include: *Vetted roommates *Month to month lease terms (after 6-month minimum stay) *Furnished common areas and kitchen essentials *1GB internet *Maid service *Access to exclusive sponsored social events FAQ: *Roommates must be 21 years and older *Our homes are pet hair free environments
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
