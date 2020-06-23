All apartments in Overland Park
7719 West 148th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7719 West 148th Street

7719 West 148th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7719 West 148th Street, Overland Park, KS 66223

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath Town Home with unfinished basement, 2 car garage, huge living room with vaulted ceiling, Hardwood floors, carpet upstairs, large eat-in kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless appliances with access to patio outback, and two car garage

Blue Valley school district
Easy highway access. Close to Corbin Crossing, lots of shopping, and restaurants

Available Now
12 month lease
1 Month Security Deposit
Pets negotiable (pet deposits/fees will apply. please inquire before viewing)

Contact Josselin at 913-777-8901 for further details.
Office hours are M -T 9-5
Sat 10-4
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7719 West 148th Street have any available units?
7719 West 148th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 7719 West 148th Street have?
Some of 7719 West 148th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7719 West 148th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7719 West 148th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7719 West 148th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7719 West 148th Street is pet friendly.
Does 7719 West 148th Street offer parking?
Yes, 7719 West 148th Street does offer parking.
Does 7719 West 148th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7719 West 148th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7719 West 148th Street have a pool?
No, 7719 West 148th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7719 West 148th Street have accessible units?
No, 7719 West 148th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7719 West 148th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7719 West 148th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
