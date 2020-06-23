7719 West 148th Street

Amenities
3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath Town Home with unfinished basement, 2 car garage, huge living room with vaulted ceiling, Hardwood floors, carpet upstairs, large eat-in kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless appliances with access to patio outback, and two car garage
Blue Valley school district
Easy highway access. Close to Corbin Crossing, lots of shopping, and restaurants
Available Now
12 month lease
1 Month Security Deposit
Pets negotiable (pet deposits/fees will apply. please inquire before viewing)
Contact Josselin at 913-777-8901 for further details.
Office hours are M -T 9-5
Sat 10-4
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.