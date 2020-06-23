7719 West 148th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath Town Home with unfinished basement, 2 car garage, huge living room with vaulted ceiling, Hardwood floors, carpet upstairs, large eat-in kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless appliances with access to patio outback, and two car garage



Blue Valley school district

Easy highway access. Close to Corbin Crossing, lots of shopping, and restaurants



Available Now

12 month lease

1 Month Security Deposit

Pets negotiable (pet deposits/fees will apply. please inquire before viewing)



Contact Josselin at 913-777-8901 for further details.

Office hours are M -T 9-5

Sat 10-4

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.