All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 6114 Marty Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
6114 Marty Street
Last updated August 16 2019 at 9:15 PM

6114 Marty Street

6114 Marty Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6114 Marty Street, Overland Park, KS 66202
Crestview

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/68acc6e097 ---- You\'ll love the covered porch and the included storage shed in the fully-fenced yard. With gleaming hardwood floors in the dining room easy for cleanup and carpeted bedrooms keep things cozy in colder months. We love the bathroom storage and 1-car garage helping keep your vehicles out of the weather. Nearby are restaurants and easy highway access. Be charmed by the curb appeal on this home! *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6114 Marty Street have any available units?
6114 Marty Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 6114 Marty Street have?
Some of 6114 Marty Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6114 Marty Street currently offering any rent specials?
6114 Marty Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6114 Marty Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6114 Marty Street is pet friendly.
Does 6114 Marty Street offer parking?
Yes, 6114 Marty Street offers parking.
Does 6114 Marty Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6114 Marty Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6114 Marty Street have a pool?
No, 6114 Marty Street does not have a pool.
Does 6114 Marty Street have accessible units?
No, 6114 Marty Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6114 Marty Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6114 Marty Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highlands Lodge
5000 Indian Creek Pkwy
Overland Park, KS 66207
Boulders at Overland Park
16201 Travis Lane
Overland Park, KS 66085
Crowne Chase
11621 West 118th Terrace
Overland Park, KS 66210
Villas at Carrington Square
9801 W 136th St
Overland Park, KS 66221
Stonepost Crossing
12800 12800 134th St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Creekside
11920 Oakmont Street
Overland Park, KS 66213
Savoy
7100 W 141st St
Overland Park, KS 66223
Promontory Apartments
8961 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66212

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City