6114 Marty Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/68acc6e097 ---- You\'ll love the covered porch and the included storage shed in the fully-fenced yard. With gleaming hardwood floors in the dining room easy for cleanup and carpeted bedrooms keep things cozy in colder months. We love the bathroom storage and 1-car garage helping keep your vehicles out of the weather. Nearby are restaurants and easy highway access. Be charmed by the curb appeal on this home! *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!