6020 Metcalf Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Recently renovated. Complete kitchen and bath tear out. Property features 4 piece Frigidaire appliances, 42" shaker cabinets with soft close hinges, quartz counter tops. HVAC & water heater, plumbing lines, New flooring, light fixtures, door 6" baseboards though out. Basement, common areas laundry and exterior have been renovated.



Property offers complimentary WIFI with specific unit login. Complimentary laundry with three sets of washers and dryers. Always locked entry doors with pin pad access. Security cameras. Large storage space for each unit is located in the basement as well. Tenant pays for gas and electric with new water heater and HVAC utilities have been averaging $50-75 per month.



Pets Welcome



Income must equal three times the rent.



Unit 4A is available



