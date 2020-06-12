All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:07 PM

6020 Metcalf Lane

6020 Metcalf Lane · (913) 204-0423
Location

6020 Metcalf Lane, Overland Park, KS 66202
Crestview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4A · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Recently renovated. Complete kitchen and bath tear out. Property features 4 piece Frigidaire appliances, 42" shaker cabinets with soft close hinges, quartz counter tops. HVAC & water heater, plumbing lines, New flooring, light fixtures, door 6" baseboards though out. Basement, common areas laundry and exterior have been renovated.

Property offers complimentary WIFI with specific unit login. Complimentary laundry with three sets of washers and dryers. Always locked entry doors with pin pad access. Security cameras. Large storage space for each unit is located in the basement as well. Tenant pays for gas and electric with new water heater and HVAC utilities have been averaging $50-75 per month.

Pets Welcome

Income must equal three times the rent.

You can schedule a self showing without an agent present through Rently.com

Unit 4A is available

For more information about our application process please visit.

https://stalwartmgmt.com/application-process/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6020 Metcalf Lane have any available units?
6020 Metcalf Lane has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 6020 Metcalf Lane have?
Some of 6020 Metcalf Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6020 Metcalf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6020 Metcalf Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6020 Metcalf Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6020 Metcalf Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6020 Metcalf Lane offer parking?
No, 6020 Metcalf Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6020 Metcalf Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6020 Metcalf Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6020 Metcalf Lane have a pool?
No, 6020 Metcalf Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6020 Metcalf Lane have accessible units?
No, 6020 Metcalf Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6020 Metcalf Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6020 Metcalf Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
