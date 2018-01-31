All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 5524 West 97th Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
5524 West 97th Street - 1
Last updated July 3 2019 at 4:58 PM

5524 West 97th Street - 1

5524 West 97th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5524 West 97th Street, Overland Park, KS 66207
Nall Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Free heat, water/sewer, trash service and outside maintenance. This two bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhouse has been updated with new bathrooms kitchen counter with a mosaic backsplash HGTV paints and refinished hardwood floors. The windows are Energy Star rated for sound and thermal comfort.

Two reserved parking spots are at the front of the unit the back has a fenced patio and some greenspace. There is a partially finished basement with full sized washer and dryer plus tons of storage space. Heat water and trash service are included in the rent as are all association benefits including the clubhouse and swimming pool.

Walking distance to grocery and restaurants. Close to new Johnson County park at 94th & Nall. Quiet neighborhood with excellent neighbors. Community living at its finest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5524 West 97th Street - 1 have any available units?
5524 West 97th Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 5524 West 97th Street - 1 have?
Some of 5524 West 97th Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5524 West 97th Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5524 West 97th Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5524 West 97th Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5524 West 97th Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 5524 West 97th Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5524 West 97th Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 5524 West 97th Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5524 West 97th Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5524 West 97th Street - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 5524 West 97th Street - 1 has a pool.
Does 5524 West 97th Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5524 West 97th Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5524 West 97th Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5524 West 97th Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Ridge Apartments
5100 Conser St
Overland Park, KS 66202
Bradford Pointe Apartments
11001 W 133rd Terrace
Overland Park, KS 66213
Madison at Overland Park
13900 Newton Street
Overland Park, KS 66223
Lexington Farms
8500 W 131st St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Villas at Carrington Square
9801 W 136th St
Overland Park, KS 66221
Preston Court
9160 West 103rd Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Ranch at Prairie Trace
13601 Foster St
Overland Park, KS 66223
Promontory Apartments
8961 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66212

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City