5524 West 97th Street - 1

Amenities

Free heat, water/sewer, trash service and outside maintenance. This two bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhouse has been updated with new bathrooms kitchen counter with a mosaic backsplash HGTV paints and refinished hardwood floors. The windows are Energy Star rated for sound and thermal comfort.



Two reserved parking spots are at the front of the unit the back has a fenced patio and some greenspace. There is a partially finished basement with full sized washer and dryer plus tons of storage space. Heat water and trash service are included in the rent as are all association benefits including the clubhouse and swimming pool.



Walking distance to grocery and restaurants. Close to new Johnson County park at 94th & Nall. Quiet neighborhood with excellent neighbors. Community living at its finest!