Overland Park, KS
17005 Bradshaw St
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:20 AM

17005 Bradshaw St

17005 Bradshaw St · No Longer Available
Location

17005 Bradshaw St, Overland Park, KS 66062

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
17005 Bradshaw St Available 08/01/19 Beautiful family home - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom reverse floor plan home for rent in south Overland Park. Almost 4000 sq ft of finished space with tons of upgrades inside. Open floor plan with tall ceilings. Custom kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a walk in pantry. Master suite has a see-through fireplace, vaulted ceiling, private covered deck and a custom bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout most of the main level. Rent is $4150/mo with a $4150 security deposit. Dogs welcome with a $750 non-refundable pet fee. Home is available August 1st.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4387730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17005 Bradshaw St have any available units?
17005 Bradshaw St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 17005 Bradshaw St have?
Some of 17005 Bradshaw St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17005 Bradshaw St currently offering any rent specials?
17005 Bradshaw St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17005 Bradshaw St pet-friendly?
Yes, 17005 Bradshaw St is pet friendly.
Does 17005 Bradshaw St offer parking?
No, 17005 Bradshaw St does not offer parking.
Does 17005 Bradshaw St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17005 Bradshaw St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17005 Bradshaw St have a pool?
No, 17005 Bradshaw St does not have a pool.
Does 17005 Bradshaw St have accessible units?
No, 17005 Bradshaw St does not have accessible units.
Does 17005 Bradshaw St have units with dishwashers?
No, 17005 Bradshaw St does not have units with dishwashers.
