15852 Valley View Drive

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This impeccably kept, maintenance provided townhouse offers gorgeous wood flooring through main level. Beautiful granite in kitchen and all 4 bathrooms. Large Master bedroom has private bath w/double vanity and walk-in closet. Convenient laundry on bedroom level. Finished daylight basement w/egress window and full bath could be enjoyed as 2nd living space or nonconforming 4th bedroom. Staircase features iron spindles and large landing perfect for desk space. Sought after end unit provides extra windows + private deck. Walk-ability to the new Blue Hawk Development with restaurants, shopping, grocery, medical and dental services, banking and all grades of Blue Valley Schools. Rockwood Commons community is friendly, well maintained, nice community gazebo and walking paths for pets. Easy highway access to anywhere. *Overland Park Arboretum is minutes away!!



12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). NO PETS!!!! Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

