Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:38 PM

15852 Valley View Drive

15852 Valley View Drive · (913) 800-4582
Location

15852 Valley View Drive, Overland Park, KS 66223

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1884 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo, or Social Serve. If you found this unit on any of those places please call 913.839.2953
Schedule a self guided tour here:

Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

This impeccably kept, maintenance provided townhouse offers gorgeous wood flooring through main level. Beautiful granite in kitchen and all 4 bathrooms. Large Master bedroom has private bath w/double vanity and walk-in closet. Convenient laundry on bedroom level. Finished daylight basement w/egress window and full bath could be enjoyed as 2nd living space or nonconforming 4th bedroom. Staircase features iron spindles and large landing perfect for desk space. Sought after end unit provides extra windows + private deck. Walk-ability to the new Blue Hawk Development with restaurants, shopping, grocery, medical and dental services, banking and all grades of Blue Valley Schools. Rockwood Commons community is friendly, well maintained, nice community gazebo and walking paths for pets. Easy highway access to anywhere. *Overland Park Arboretum is minutes away!!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). NO PETS!!!! Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15852 Valley View Drive have any available units?
15852 Valley View Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 15852 Valley View Drive have?
Some of 15852 Valley View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15852 Valley View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15852 Valley View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15852 Valley View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15852 Valley View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 15852 Valley View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15852 Valley View Drive offers parking.
Does 15852 Valley View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15852 Valley View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15852 Valley View Drive have a pool?
No, 15852 Valley View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15852 Valley View Drive have accessible units?
No, 15852 Valley View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15852 Valley View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15852 Valley View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
