Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
13006 West 116th Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:00 PM

13006 West 116th Street

13006 West 116th Street · No Longer Available
Location

13006 West 116th Street, Overland Park, KS 66210

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Well Maintained, 2-Story with Tons of living space! Fantastic, updated kitchen with an abundance of cabinetry. Beautiful bonus atrium just off the kitchen. Both formal living & dining rooms. Huge family room with decorative fireplace. Large master bedroom suite with updated bathroom. Spacious secondary bedrooms have walk-in closet. Tons of Hardwood Floors. Treed & private backyard! Great Location - Close to Schools, parks, & shopping!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13006 West 116th Street have any available units?
13006 West 116th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 13006 West 116th Street have?
Some of 13006 West 116th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13006 West 116th Street currently offering any rent specials?
13006 West 116th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13006 West 116th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13006 West 116th Street is pet friendly.
Does 13006 West 116th Street offer parking?
No, 13006 West 116th Street does not offer parking.
Does 13006 West 116th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13006 West 116th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13006 West 116th Street have a pool?
No, 13006 West 116th Street does not have a pool.
Does 13006 West 116th Street have accessible units?
No, 13006 West 116th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13006 West 116th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13006 West 116th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

