11837 Mackey St

Amenities

pet friendly garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Ready for move in!!-BLUE VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT!! - Follow the link to schedule a viewing!



We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment.



Large home in the Blue Valley School district! You will enjoy the nice open floor plan, the large closets, and the oversized tub in the master suite bathroom. The original woodwork and cabinetry in this home is in excellent condition. The large basement excellent for storage space or even a man cave or playroom! Check it out apply today!



We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included except for refrigerator. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!



(RLNE4705521)