Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
11837 Mackey St
Last updated April 16 2019 at 8:13 PM

11837 Mackey St

11837 Mackey Street · No Longer Available
Location

11837 Mackey Street, Overland Park, KS 66210

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ready for move in!!-BLUE VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT!! - Follow the link to schedule a viewing!

We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment.

Large home in the Blue Valley School district! You will enjoy the nice open floor plan, the large closets, and the oversized tub in the master suite bathroom. The original woodwork and cabinetry in this home is in excellent condition. The large basement excellent for storage space or even a man cave or playroom! Check it out apply today!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included except for refrigerator. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE4705521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11837 Mackey St have any available units?
11837 Mackey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
Is 11837 Mackey St currently offering any rent specials?
11837 Mackey St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11837 Mackey St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11837 Mackey St is pet friendly.
Does 11837 Mackey St offer parking?
Yes, 11837 Mackey St offers parking.
Does 11837 Mackey St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11837 Mackey St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11837 Mackey St have a pool?
No, 11837 Mackey St does not have a pool.
Does 11837 Mackey St have accessible units?
No, 11837 Mackey St does not have accessible units.
Does 11837 Mackey St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11837 Mackey St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11837 Mackey St have units with air conditioning?
No, 11837 Mackey St does not have units with air conditioning.
