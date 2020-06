Amenities

garage recently renovated

Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in a lovely Overland Park Ks neighborhood. Close to shopping and dining. Home has nice high ceilings, a 1 car garage, and kitchen appliances included. Finished basement Please call Swift RPM at 913-276-4318 for more detail.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.