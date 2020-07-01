821 South Sunset Drive, Olathe, KS 66061 Frisco Lakes
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 4 bedroom home in Olathe with easy highway access! This home is all new on the inside! Beautiful new kitchen with custom cabinetry and granite countertops! All new flooring throughout the home! You do not want to miss this house!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 821 S Sunset Dr have any available units?
821 S Sunset Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 821 S Sunset Dr have?
Some of 821 S Sunset Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 S Sunset Dr currently offering any rent specials?
821 S Sunset Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 S Sunset Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 821 S Sunset Dr is pet friendly.
Does 821 S Sunset Dr offer parking?
Yes, 821 S Sunset Dr offers parking.
Does 821 S Sunset Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 S Sunset Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 S Sunset Dr have a pool?
No, 821 S Sunset Dr does not have a pool.
Does 821 S Sunset Dr have accessible units?
No, 821 S Sunset Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 821 S Sunset Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 S Sunset Dr has units with dishwashers.
