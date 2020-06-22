All apartments in Olathe
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:40 PM

25949 West 142nd Court

25949 West 142nd Court · No Longer Available
Location

25949 West 142nd Court, Olathe, KS 66061

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Welcome to our Canterbury floor plan...
This home boasts of four bedrooms and two baths with a fantastic kitchen that opens into the living room.
We have added a nice deck, a perfect place to grill and enjoy the evenings.
This home also has a full unfinished basement with room for storage, possibly an office or craft area, plus room for the kids to play.

A fence can be added for an additional $50 per month

The Whitetail community is located near W 143rd Street and S Cedar Niles Road, west of Lake Olathe.

Utilize our self-showing system for this property here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1220275?source=marketing

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25949 West 142nd Court have any available units?
25949 West 142nd Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
Is 25949 West 142nd Court currently offering any rent specials?
25949 West 142nd Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25949 West 142nd Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 25949 West 142nd Court is pet friendly.
Does 25949 West 142nd Court offer parking?
No, 25949 West 142nd Court does not offer parking.
Does 25949 West 142nd Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25949 West 142nd Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25949 West 142nd Court have a pool?
No, 25949 West 142nd Court does not have a pool.
Does 25949 West 142nd Court have accessible units?
No, 25949 West 142nd Court does not have accessible units.
Does 25949 West 142nd Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 25949 West 142nd Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25949 West 142nd Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 25949 West 142nd Court does not have units with air conditioning.
