25949 West 142nd Court

Welcome to our Canterbury floor plan...

This home boasts of four bedrooms and two baths with a fantastic kitchen that opens into the living room.

We have added a nice deck, a perfect place to grill and enjoy the evenings.

This home also has a full unfinished basement with room for storage, possibly an office or craft area, plus room for the kids to play.



A fence can be added for an additional $50 per month



The Whitetail community is located near W 143rd Street and S Cedar Niles Road, west of Lake Olathe.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

