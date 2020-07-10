All apartments in Olathe
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2316 West Post Oak Road

2316 West Post Oak Road · No Longer Available
Location

2316 West Post Oak Road, Olathe, KS 66061
Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2nd full month FREE with a 15 month lease! Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. We are pet-friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is located in beautiful Olathe KS. The kitchen is updated with efficient appliances, a built-in pantry, granite counter tops, and an island for extra space! The living room has large low windows, high ceilings, and plenty of shelf space. The master bedroom includes vaulted ceilings, and a walk- in closet while the master bath includes a shower. Relax in the luxurious jacuzzi tub in the hall bath, and enjoy the finished basement with easy access to the spacious and fenced in backyard. The laundry is located in the basement, and the home has a two car garage. Apply today to call this property home sweet home!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2316 West Post Oak Road have any available units?
2316 West Post Oak Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2316 West Post Oak Road have?
Some of 2316 West Post Oak Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2316 West Post Oak Road currently offering any rent specials?
2316 West Post Oak Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2316 West Post Oak Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2316 West Post Oak Road is pet friendly.
Does 2316 West Post Oak Road offer parking?
Yes, 2316 West Post Oak Road offers parking.
Does 2316 West Post Oak Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2316 West Post Oak Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2316 West Post Oak Road have a pool?
No, 2316 West Post Oak Road does not have a pool.
Does 2316 West Post Oak Road have accessible units?
No, 2316 West Post Oak Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2316 West Post Oak Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2316 West Post Oak Road does not have units with dishwashers.

