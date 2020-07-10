2316 West Post Oak Road

Amenities

2nd full month FREE with a 15 month lease! Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. We are pet-friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is located in beautiful Olathe KS. The kitchen is updated with efficient appliances, a built-in pantry, granite counter tops, and an island for extra space! The living room has large low windows, high ceilings, and plenty of shelf space. The master bedroom includes vaulted ceilings, and a walk- in closet while the master bath includes a shower. Relax in the luxurious jacuzzi tub in the hall bath, and enjoy the finished basement with easy access to the spacious and fenced in backyard. The laundry is located in the basement, and the home has a two car garage. Apply today to call this property home sweet home!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.